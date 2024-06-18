UFC HW champ tom aspinal

Is the word "award" some revelation to you that you think is some smoking gun? All belts are awarded, dumb fuck. Upon a victory. He didn't just get it gifted to him in the mail. He beat the highest streaking contender.



I'd say "kinda like Jon did," but Gane had actually recently lost, so no streak included there.



Jon got "awarded" his belt, then couldn't fight, then distanced himself as far as possible from uniting with the interim