UFC HOFer Pat Miletich jailed without bond for felony DUI

ralphus1

ralphus1

It's hard to be a saint in the city
@Gold
Joined
Jun 27, 2006
Messages
15,028
Reaction score
8,074
Dude was at the point where he was going to kill himself or some family leaving the son's little league game.
 
Really sad to here about this downfall.
All you can do is hope that he gets help and, above all, lets himself be helped.
That's usually the bigger obstacle.
 
Damn. The Demon Rum. Pat has had several DUI's already. He's gonna do some time for this one. Hope he can get clean.
 
He got fired from his job as an announcer with LFA for participating in January 6th.
 
The CTE is real. Maybe he shouldn't have come out of retirement that last time
 
on what number DUI does the empathy start to erode? I feel like we passed that number a long time ago. maybe just butt-chug in your fucking living room, pal
 
Last Falconry said:
on what number DUI does the empathy start to erode? I feel like we passed that number a long time ago. maybe just butt-chug in your fucking living room, pal
Click to expand...
I think it’s ok to be upset with someone for being reckless, but also recognize at the same time that addiction is a bitch and some people who really need help don’t have a way out.
 
Sad, i want to read more about it, i've always supported him...many people drink and are functional alcoholics in society and dont need to get arrested by the thought police for their beliefs. He isnt even on Jon Jones' level of menace to society, why the overreaction ?
 
He is being targeted by the deep state for speaking out against Obama.
 
Dude just needs to get permanently locked up at this point.
 
Glad they caught him and glad he's not being released right away

He just got 30 days for a pair of DUIs in 2023, so clearly didn't learn his lesson and is a threat to every innocent family on the roadways.

I'd be a big fan of a three strike rule for DUI, really shouldn't even be that lenient but it's too big a jump to go from our current wrist slaps to 0 or 1 warning (30 day jail) system.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Arrested for Fourth Drunk Driving Offense
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,374
Messages
57,467,579
Members
175,720
Latest member
mtzy

Share this page

Back
Top