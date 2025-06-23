UFC HOFer Pat Miletich jailed without bond for felony DUI

ralphus1
It's hard to be a saint in the city
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/stor...intoxicated-alcohol-iowa-ufc-mma/84306898007/
I grew up in the area, Pat was an inspiration and helped a lot of people, especially kids and law enforcement who trained at his gym. But his drinking problem is an open secret in the community, not to mention going full MAGA and spewing conspiracy theories.
Hope he gets help.
