Rumored UFC Heading To NETFLIX - Leaving ESPN

HuskySamoan said:
It’s rumored to be around 1 Billion a year contract with Netflix...absolutely wild, hope to see a fighter pay increase.
every fighter on the roster will have Netflix. You don’t need healthcare with Netflix, you can watch a show on tribal remedies and fix your bum life
 
HuskySamoan said:
hope to see a fighter pay increase.
dana-white-dana-white-slurp.gif
 
Question said:
I love you Husky, but you and I both know that's not happening
I mean...it has to, maybe not at the rate it should but UFC net worth is crawling towards 13 Billion, this Netflix contract is rumored to hit a record high. Other promotions like ONE, KSW and PFL have been paying fighters more than IN GENERAL Pride, Strikeforce or WEC did etc. We are reaching an interesting crossroads in fighter pay.
 
The ESPN+ app is notoriously dogshit. But ESPN is THE place for sports. They might just be playing hardball to get a better deal when contract negotiations begin. As they should.
 
Seemed inevitable what with WWE already on Netflix, get the same done for UFC and all of TKO is under 1 streaming service.
Definitely will be an improvement, ESPN has been on the decline for a long time.
 
flektarn said:
The ESPN+ app is notoriously dogshit. But ESPN is THE place for sports. They might just be playing hardball to get a better deal when contract negotiations begin. As they should.
Netflix has been obtaining more and more "sports" programming as of late. It wouldn't be a suprise at this point.
 
