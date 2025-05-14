UFC has fallen off a cliff & most people seem to be in denial

It's been almost 2 years where people have been making excuses on behalf of the UFC & blaming the fighters being boring resulting in the quality of the product severely diminishing. The truth of the matter is no matter how boring a fighter is, if it's a meaningful matchup with actual stakes the fight is likely to be entertaining, there are no real stakes or legacy in the UFC anymore.



The truth is that the UFC knows no matter how big a shitshow they put out, people are going to be watching anyway.



UFC has gone for the horse racing model for their product instead of a Football, NFL or NBA model. They just want quantity for sponsorships instead of actually growing the sport & making it more prestigious, they're actively trying to water it down.



Just in the last 2 years we have seen the Heavyweight title being vacant, then having an interim title being defended while the actual champion has been sitting on the belt becoming one of the longest reigning champions without even defending it all while being glazed by White.



We have seen the LHW title change hands like 5 times most of it due to the title being vacated. Alex P literally would have had no LHW legacy if Ank was given a chance after his draw with Jan.



For years Dana gassed up Colby & Masvidal because of their association to Trump, so much so that both of them got 4 title shots against Usman making them like 90% of his defences, turns out there were better fighters who just weren't getting the opportunity. Now that there's a log jam of actual contenders the LW champ will get the TS instead.



The UFC is even worse now because they seem to be making main events out of thin air without any planning whatsoever, it's about availability & Dana's ego more than the rankings.



Just look at the upcoming main events:



Why is Max Fighting Dustin even though he has already lost to him twice? Literally no stakes in the matchup. If Max loses a big star like max loses alot of stock and his contendership with Porier already retiring.



Why is Illia fighting Oliveira who struggled against a 40 year old Chandler & is on a 1 fight win streak & already lost oh Arman & Islam.



Arman sure fucked up but so have several other fighters like Khamzat who missed weight for a friggin ppv main event without any consequences but Arman who might be the best fighter in the weightclass is shelved & is doing grappling matches in karate combat & Russian promotions. He is likely further to get screwed over as Paddy is going to get the TS if Illia beats Charles.



IFW is headlined by a guy who has 1 unranked win in the division vs another guy on a 1 fight win streak. Meanwhile the guy with the best divisional legacy is just stripped?



Volk didn't defend his title for a year when he moved up to lw and Emmet/Yair fought for the interim, why the double standards especially for the best fighter in the org?



Paulo Costa who hasn't had a win in 3 years, 5 years if you take out his win against an old semi retired Rockhold is on the main card of the biggest card of the year?



The hottest commodity in the UFC Tom Aspinall has been iced for over 7 months despite having single digit octagon time.



The clear p4p #1 with the greatest lightweight legacy has been stripped unceremoniously taking away his chance of achieving greatness in 2 of the toughest divisions in the UFC. Now if Makhachev beats JDM you lose a chance of having a double champ with the longest win streak of all time, something which has never been done.



The reason UFC doesn't have any stars ATM is because it has become closer to boxing & closest to WWE without any storylines or anything, it's about who is available because the UFC just doesn't care about planning.



It's honestly shocking how bad the IFW Card is & it took the UFC months to put it together, fuckers had to threat Alex P to take a fight at IFW thats how bad things have gotten.



THis sport seems to be dying instead of growing.