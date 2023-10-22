UFC has censored Islam's "Pray for Palestine" speech

Awe Dana not gonna have the quotes painted on the walls of the Apex. lmaooo
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I can see why tbh, imagine if someone had come out with an Israeli one.
Yeah, I'm sure that's the reason and not the 754 Muslim fighters on the card that would've come out with the Palestine flag.

BEATDOWNS said:
Islam had the flag though
On his way out, yeah. Not in the octagon/walkout
 
PulsingJones said:
Yeah, I'm sure that's the reason and not the 754 Muslim fighters on the card that would've come out with the Palestine flag.


On his way out, yeah. Not in the octagon/walkout
100% they didn't want people coming out with the Palestinian flag either but Pereira came out with the Israeli flag last week despite being Brazilian.

Tbh by banning flags in the first place I think they've created their own situation where it's now seen as a statement where as before it was just a dude with a flag.
 
PulsingJones said:
Unless you are a genocidal maniac "Pray for Palestine" shouldn't elicit any negative responses
Tweak896 said:
I honestly have no dog in that topic, but I know people are heated when it comes to it. Someone was probably yelling at their TV saying he should pray for Israel. It's just very polarizing on a global scale.
As stated, this will go war room, but basically that's how bifurcated LOTS of shit that are common sense get with political lines these days. But yeah, Sherdog's not suited for it either. I mean, even just three letters will send half of American Sherdoggers into a frenzy, and I'm not talking about Major League Baseball
 
