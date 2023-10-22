UFC has censored Islam's "Pray for Palestine" speech

PulsingJones
The fact that "Pray for Palestine" is considered political is some depraved shitWar room incoming but they shouldn't censor that.
I wonder if they will erase Belal's existence next
Flags were conveniently Re-Banned just for this event.Should have taken a Palestinian flag, Dana said recently that if flags offend you then you're a pussy or something.
Islam had the flag thoughFlags were conveniently Re-Banned just for this event.
Not even joking.
Unless you are a genocidal maniac "Pray for Palestine" shouldn't elicit any negative responsesEven sherdog can't handle discussing the topic and you think normies can? I'm sorry but sometimes there's a time and place to discuss politics when it's serious. This crap could start ww3.
Yeah, I'm sure that's the reason and not the 754 Muslim fighters on the card that would've come out with the Palestine flag.I can see why tbh, imagine if someone had come out with an Israeli one.
On his way out, yeah. Not in the octagon/walkoutIslam had the flag though
I honestly have no dog in that topic, but I know people are heated when it comes to it. Someone was probably yelling at their TV saying he should pray for Israel. It's just very polarizing on a global scale.Unless you are a genocidal maniac "Pray for Palestine" shouldn't elicit any negative responses
Yeah, I'm sure that's the reason and not the 754 Muslim fighters on the card that would've come out with the Palestine flag.
I wonder if they will erase Belal's existence next