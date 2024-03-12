UFC has British talent now to put on a PPV in UK with all British fighters

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
29,870
Reaction score
43,807
Aspinall
Leon
Mokaev
MVP
Leeroy Duncan
Murphy
Shore
Paddy
Craig

They have a show in Manchester in July....

Mokaev and Paddy are frauds who will lose bad soon. MVP doesnt have a long time and just made an impression styling on Holland. Leon is in danger of losing the title to Shavkat.

They have to strike soon.... There has never been this collection of British talent in UFC at one time before
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
UK has 2 champs now
Replies
16
Views
381
Oz.Pride
Oz.Pride
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
30
Views
425
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog
JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
622
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Should the UFC move O'Malley/Chito 2 to 300?
Replies
13
Views
610
Domitian
Domitian
Siver!
Fights To Make After UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Replies
10
Views
650
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,805
Messages
55,238,306
Members
174,698
Latest member
goldbrige

Share this page

Back
Top