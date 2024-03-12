UFC has British talent now to put on a PPV in UK with all British fighters

Aspinall

Leon

Mokaev

MVP

Leeroy Duncan

Murphy

Shore

Paddy

Craig



They have a show in Manchester in July....



Mokaev and Paddy are frauds who will lose bad soon. MVP doesnt have a long time and just made an impression styling on Holland. Leon is in danger of losing the title to Shavkat.



They have to strike soon.... There has never been this collection of British talent in UFC at one time before