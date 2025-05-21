Media UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Arrested for Fourth Drunk Driving Offense

front.jpg

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich was arrested for driving under the influence earlier this week.

According to online records, Miletich was arrested on Monday on the charge of OWI third offense and sentenced to 30 days in Iowa’s Scott County Jail. Further details regarding the arrest are unknown at this time. It is the fourth time Miletich has been arrested for drunk driving.

The former UFC champion’s last arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) occurred in September 2023 in Bettendorf, Iowa, when Miletich allegedly drove his truck on the wrong side of the road and over the front embankment of a Shell gas station, where he fell asleep while parked. Miletich pled guilty to the charge this past April and received two years probation, according to WHBF.

Shortly after that arrest, Miletich returned to the cage to face Mike Jackson at Caged Aggression 36, where he lost via second-round TKO in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 2023.

Miletich was also arrested in 2020 for driving under the influence in Illinois. Prior to that offense, he was arrested for OWI on Sept. 8, 2018 and pled guilty to the charges in Scott County District Court in March 2019. He was sentenced to a one-year unsupervised probation that was dropped after he completed in-home detention and a 12-hour course for drunk drivers.

The 57-year-old known as “The Croatian Sensation” owns a 29-8-2 career mark that includes 10 UFC appearances. He claimed welterweight gold with a victory over Mikey Burnett at UFC 17.5 and defended the belt four times before falling to Carlos Newton at UFC 31. He is also known for founding Miletich Fighting Systems, an Iowa-based camp that was one of the most successful teams in MMA history.

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Arrested for Fourth Drunk Driving Offense

They need to take all his vehicles away, and probably put him in a two year sobriety lockdown facility.

Four times is insane.
 
If I wasn't supposed to drive with it, why does the liquor store clerk and bartender ask for my DL?
I like him , but it’s a total chooch thing to do
Gotta figure the judge is not going to be happy to see him and his days behind the wheel are over for a long time
 
I don't understand why someone his age doesn't just drink at home. I am 10 years younger then him and i can't remember the last time i went out drinking. And i drink just about every night.
call a cab or an uber if you're drinking or bring a designated driver. You can go out and drink but be responsible.
 
He shouldn’t be allowed behind the wheel ever again how did he not lose this right after the third time?
There’s at least 2 different jurisdictions mentioned here. Iowa, and Illinois.

If I understand this correctly. This was his third offence in Iowa. He plead guilty and got 30 days in jail.

He has received one, and two year probation sentences before, according to the article. There isn’t actually any mention of him ever losing his license that I saw.
 
Pat should take a look at his buddy Matt Hughes and decide if he wants to end up like that or put someone else like that or worse next time he wants to drink and drive.
 
