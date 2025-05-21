Kowboy On Sherdog
According to online records, Miletich was arrested on Monday on the charge of OWI third offense and sentenced to 30 days in Iowa’s Scott County Jail. Further details regarding the arrest are unknown at this time. It is the fourth time Miletich has been arrested for drunk driving.
The former UFC champion’s last arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) occurred in September 2023 in Bettendorf, Iowa, when Miletich allegedly drove his truck on the wrong side of the road and over the front embankment of a Shell gas station, where he fell asleep while parked. Miletich pled guilty to the charge this past April and received two years probation, according to WHBF.
Shortly after that arrest, Miletich returned to the cage to face Mike Jackson at Caged Aggression 36, where he lost via second-round TKO in Davenport, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 2023.
Miletich was also arrested in 2020 for driving under the influence in Illinois. Prior to that offense, he was arrested for OWI on Sept. 8, 2018 and pled guilty to the charges in Scott County District Court in March 2019. He was sentenced to a one-year unsupervised probation that was dropped after he completed in-home detention and a 12-hour course for drunk drivers.
The 57-year-old known as “The Croatian Sensation” owns a 29-8-2 career mark that includes 10 UFC appearances. He claimed welterweight gold with a victory over Mikey Burnett at UFC 17.5 and defended the belt four times before falling to Carlos Newton at UFC 31. He is also known for founding Miletich Fighting Systems, an Iowa-based camp that was one of the most successful teams in MMA history.
