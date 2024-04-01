UFC gloves vs Rizin gloves....It's time for a change.

Pride figured it out a long time ago. Rizin upgraded it. Imo, Rizin has the best MMA gloves that is currently being used by a organization. UFC gloves has always been one of the main reasons I don't buy PPV, or attend a fight. Imagine paying ALL that money only for the main event to end due to a eye poke. There are too many freak accidents as it is in MMA to add on top of. At least when you pay for a boxing card, you dont have to worry about all the bs that can heppen. Enough is enough. Change the gloves.