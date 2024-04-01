UFC gloves vs Rizin gloves....It's time for a change.

Pride figured it out a long time ago. Rizin upgraded it. Imo, Rizin has the best MMA gloves that is currently being used by a organization. UFC gloves has always been one of the main reasons I don't buy PPV, or attend a fight. Imagine paying ALL that money only for the main event to end due to a eye poke. There are too many freak accidents as it is in MMA to add on top of. At least when you pay for a boxing card, you dont have to worry about all the bs that can heppen. Enough is enough. Change the gloves.

Screenshot (5).png

 
If the UFC ever adopts the Rizin style glove, I'm betting all my sportsbook cash against Jon Jones in his next fight (if he ever fights again)

5d2I5TC.gif
 
Fuck it do it hopefully maybe wel get more fighting and less hugging to
 
Riiiight... THAT is why you don't pay for PPVs or go to events.


How many PPV or otherwise main events have been stopped because of an eye poke? Legit.

We're talking less than 5% and the risk of that is so small that you're not rationally thinking about it if that truly is the reason.
 
I've always wondered if he tells commentators to not bring up the better designs of other organizations. You hear Joe talk about Thai cups or Diamond cups, yet I can't remember him bringing up the gloves.
 
He has quite a few times on the podcast, but I haven't heard him mention it during a broadcast.
 
Its all Dana White. Hes incredibly petty and averse to change. He's the one holding this all up. The UFC gloves still have the same shitty design as the Everlast MMA gloves I bought 15 years ago when MMA was just breaking into the mainstream and companies didnt know what they were doing but wanted a piece of the market. Flat one piece of stiff material badly sewn onto the back of the glove. No thought put into it whatsoever. Its pathetic that the so called leading brand of the sport is still this backward.
 
I see people still have to reference fights from a decade ago to get an example of Jones actually poking anyone.
 
I get it, the UFC has the worst gloves. But you not buying a PPV because of gloves is laughable and straight up bullshit lol.
 
A better glove has existed for 10 plus years but Dana's pissed off because he can't make all the money off it.
 
