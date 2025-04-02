UFC Ghibidy Style this!

RedMountain
bitter.Fuck no. GTFOH with that AI trend bullshit.
medsHopefully I’ll be dead by the time Skynet is aware
But my son will have to fight-on, aim for the battery packs son
AI "art" is garbagebitter.
meds
AI "art" is garbage
Social media trends are bullshit
This is the worst of both worlds
Get this shit out of here.
The Wasteland is that way. >>>>>>>>>>
It's disrespectful garbage and you should be ashamed of yourself.