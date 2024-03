im actually happy henry decided to stick around.

i personally think if maybe he just took 1-2 years off he'd have did better coming back but hes been competitive. merab loss was bad imo. but he almost beat aljo. i can see him still beating most guys.

Hes one of those fighters thats always a threat because of his conditioning and wrestling. he could take back to back to back losses and matches vs him at the top are still compelling because he always has that factor every one has to deal with.