Having someone in your corner to comb your hair inbetween rounds is some of the most hilarious shit I've ever saw during a fight.This was the fight that birthed The mythical legend of Volkomb
Having someone in your corner to comb your hair inbetween rounds is some of the most hilarious hoot I've ever saw during a fight.
To get some offense and defence points via stunning looks.Still don't understand why his corner was combing his hair in between rounds
Volkov made some harmless jokes (that reptiles were forcing Slavic heroes to fight each other). Pavlovich is really dumb and thought he was being insulted so ended up talking the fight personally.What’s the backstory with the push?
And which Sergei wins in a fight, Kharitonov or Pavlovich
Having someone in your corner to comb your hair inbetween rounds is some of the most hilarious shit I've ever saw during a fight.
That was pre UberVolkov and Volkomb, completely different human. Season 1 vs Season 5 power level differences we're talking about herePost the Volkov vs Lewis fight you cowards
Yeah.. UFC did them dirty.Volkov made some harmless jokes (that reptiles were forcing Slavic heroes to fight each other). Pavlovich is really dumb and thought he was being insulted so ended up talking the fight personally.
Also the ufc kinda might have manipulated them both a bit, claiming the other guy had already accepted the fight when they were trying to get them to sign.