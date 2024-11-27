Media UFC Free Fight - Volkov vs Pavlovich

Domitian said:
Having someone in your corner to comb your hair inbetween rounds is some of the most hilarious hoot I've ever saw during a fight.
Click to expand...
200w.gif
 
What’s the backstory with the push?

And which Sergei wins in a fight, Kharitonov or Pavlovich
 
Still don't understand why his corner was combing his hair in between rounds
 
biscuitsbrah said:
What’s the backstory with the push?

And which Sergei wins in a fight, Kharitonov or Pavlovich
Click to expand...
Volkov made some harmless jokes (that reptiles were forcing Slavic heroes to fight each other). Pavlovich is really dumb and thought he was being insulted so ended up talking the fight personally.

Also the ufc kinda might have manipulated them both a bit, claiming the other guy had already accepted the fight when they were trying to get them to sign.
 
SerbianSteel said:
Volkov made some harmless jokes (that reptiles were forcing Slavic heroes to fight each other). Pavlovich is really dumb and thought he was being insulted so ended up talking the fight personally.

Also the ufc kinda might have manipulated them both a bit, claiming the other guy had already accepted the fight when they were trying to get them to sign.
Click to expand...
Yeah.. UFC did them dirty.

And Volkov trolling game is super underrated because he does not speak in english.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SerbianSteel
Media New Pavlovich interview
Replies
18
Views
785
spinup
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,323
Messages
56,575,406
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top