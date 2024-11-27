biscuitsbrah said: What’s the backstory with the push?



And which Sergei wins in a fight, Kharitonov or Pavlovich

Volkov made some harmless jokes (that reptiles were forcing Slavic heroes to fight each other). Pavlovich is really dumb and thought he was being insulted so ended up talking the fight personally.Also the ufc kinda might have manipulated them both a bit, claiming the other guy had already accepted the fight when they were trying to get them to sign.