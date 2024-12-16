UFC FOTY 2024 STAR Vote

All UFC fights for 2024 are done, so I thought it'd be interesting to have a STAR vote on FOTY

STAR voting works like this:
  • Rank everything 0-5 stars
  • Whichever 2 fights get the most stars go to the finals
  • In the finals, whichever got the higher rating from more people wins

★.✓ - UFC Fight of the Year 2024

star.vote Voting
star.vote star.vote

Apologies in advance if non-Sherdog polls aren't allowed (I'm not harvesting PII or anything bad tho)
 
5 votes in thus far, currently that has DDP vs Adesanya tied with Islam vs Poirier

The cool thing about STAR voting is that it's about picking winners that represent the community's agreement - none of the votes had DDP-Izzy as their absolute #1, but everyone had it ranked highly
 
I feel like there were a couple fights on that Sphere undercard that were really ridiculous.

Don't remember which ones though
 
CrimsonFan said:
I feel like there were a couple fights on that Sphere undercard that were really ridiculous.

Don't remember which ones though
Click to expand...
Depends on whether you mean prelims or just below the co-main - Zellhuber-Ribovics was the Sphere banger that most people talk about as FOTY material

But if you mean prelims, there was a Bahamondes R1 KO over Torres, an R1 sub by Ketlen Souza, and Van vs Chairez which IIRC was a 15-min banger
 
20 votes have now been cast, gj guys - hope the mods run a poll in this same format but pinned and officially endorsed, maybe as a Google Form? I think this is a good demo to show how the STAR format lets people vote the way they really feel rather than voting for their "favorite fight that still has a chance to win"
 
