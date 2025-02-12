  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media UFC:FN THIS Week Is GOOD - Rate Out 10?

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,895
Reaction score
9,231
Alot of ALL action fights, Rate out of 10?
Jared vs Robocop
Calvin vs Zalal
Rodolfo vs Andre
Bonfim brothers back

1.png
 
I don’t rate shit that hasn’t actually happened yet.

It’s like with women..

They can look great with all of their clothes on. But a 9 can drop to a 5, tout de suite, in real life. Nasty boobs, a wider gap than the Grand Canyon. Or just plain boring in bed.

Check me later.
 
Yep 8 from me, really looking forward to it.
The Bonfim brothers are usually guaranteed for action especially with the opponents they are facing, co-main should be really solid and of course the main event should be fireworks
 
Much like 99% of Sherdoggers I've never touched a woman and I am gay so I can't check it.
 
great card with a lot of bangers, 8.5/10 for an apex fight night, Zalal, Kattar, Bonfim, Williams, Robocop are guaranteed violence
 
Just say 7/10. Simple.
 
7/10. Very excited for Zalals return he has a tough test in Kattar.
 
Solid FN card. Throw an alright Main Event and this would rival most PPVs.
 
Remember when Shabazyan was considered a Wonderkid of MMA? surprised he is still on the roster
 
Meh. People can't acknowledge that the Aussie card was a banger cuz they're too caught up on names. We're way past the era of names making the event (not that there's huge names on this card anyway, but a little more than the average FN).

Let these mofo's bang it out and we'll see how good it is.
 
Terrible comparison. Also, judging on paper is normal. That's the only way I judge. So check me now

6/10
 
This guy gets it.
 
