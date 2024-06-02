UFC FN - Cannonier v Imavov (June 8)

Jared seems to get better with age. He beat Strickland who is elite. And we seen Strickland beat Imavov off the couch last year. I’m not sure how Imavov wins this fight.

I’m not worried about Reyes chin in this spot. Jacoby is not a power puncher & Reyes is a better fighter.

Rosas should easily beat Turcios with his wrestling. I don’t like the odds but I do think they are accurate.
 
Georges Hefner said:
I’m not worried about Reyes chin in this spot. Jacoby is not a power puncher & Reyes is a better fighter.
Click to expand...
Be careful with this one, Jacoby's last two wins are 1st round KO's over Nzechukwu and Jung, and he's only been stopped by strikes once despite fighting a ton of heavy hitters.

Puna vs Baeza seems like an interesting spot, Puna still cracks and Baeza is chinny so I kinda like him there.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Be careful with this one, Jacoby's last two wins are 1st round KO's over Nzechukwu and Jung, and he's only been stopped by strikes once despite fighting a ton of heavy hitters.

Puna vs Baeza seems like an interesting spot, Puna still cracks and Baeza is chinny so I kinda like him there.
Click to expand...

The new gloves seem to have more padding. Reyes and Baeza chins will be alright. I think they both win their fights. They are just better BUT I wouldnt bet on Baeza because of the layoff. -160 is a joke line. It should be -110
 
Last edited:
Georges Hefner said:
Jared seems to get better with age. He beat Strickland who is elite. And we seen Strickland beat Imavov off the couch last year. I’m not sure how Imavov wins this fight.

I’m not worried about Reyes chin in this spot. Jacoby is not a power puncher & Reyes is a better fighter.

Rosas should easily beat Turcios with his wrestling. I don’t like the odds but I do think they are accurate.
Click to expand...

Man...I'd be worried about Dom's chin even if he was fighting a potted plant LOL. And Jacoby isn't a massive one hit KO guy but he has power enough. He's got a couple recent KO wins...
 
Bruno/Stoltzfu over (if plus odds) is interesting.

Baeza and Soriano under if the odds are decent.

Taylor dec

Marquez is my top candidate for ko prop.

Cateneda and marco split dec prop if available.

Fight goes the distance for the main event.
 
Last edited:
mkess101 said:
Man...I'd be worried about Dom's chin even if he was fighting a potted plant LOL. And Jacoby isn't a massive one hit KO guy but he has power enough. He's got a couple recent KO wins...
Click to expand...

Reyes trains with Pereira who already beat Jacoby. He is gonna do good here

Cannonier, Reyes, Moises, Soriano all good underdogs
 
Played a small one before the lines move

Imavov, Jacoby , Moura, Klein

50 bucks pays almost 500 and I feel good about all 4

Reese is tempting me too as he should be able to crack Marquez and not have to worry about getting taken down with this matchup style
 
Georges Hefner said:
Reyes trains with Pereira who already beat Jacoby. He is gonna do good here

Cannonier, Reyes, Moises, Soriano all good underdogs
Click to expand...

Dom hasn't fought in a long time and was getting KO'd multiple fights in a row when he last did fight. No question he had good skills at one point. Maybe the time away was well spent and his durability has bounced back and he's sharpened thing up with his game. No way I'd have any confidence in that though.
 
Last edited:
Another thing to note is that Reyes is 34 now. That's not old for LHW standards, but for a guy who was billed as an athletic specimen getting old could be a death sentence when coupled with his showing against Spann.

Marquez I like as well since Reese seems like this year's Contender Series washout, no experience and a bunch of early finishes that tell you nothing about his skills or cardio.
 
I really like Cannonier and I like Lee in a loser leaves town match plus she’s already beaten De La Rosa although I don’t remember much about that fight.
 
Toumar+170un
Lapilus-192ov
Moura-175un
Marcos-108ov
Lee-122ov
Katona-520ov
Radtke+164ov
Klein-125ov
Baeza-166un
Reese-105un
Ferreria-265un
Rosas-235ov
Jacoby-218un
Cannoier+114ov

2 events in a row profit going for a 3rd now sucks in Hawaii can't watch fights really because at work
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koala
  • Poll
News Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines UFC Fight Night: Louisville on June 8
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
4K
JKS
JKS
svmr_db
Dolidze vs Imavov PBP thread
5 6 7
Replies
135
Views
3K
Monster Meat
Monster Meat
DabanggData
UFC Vegas 85: Dolidze vs. Imavov, February 3
2 3
Replies
52
Views
6K
'Suga Daddy'
'Suga Daddy'
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,535
Messages
55,636,162
Members
174,865
Latest member
stryderzer0

Share this page

Back
Top