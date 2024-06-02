UFC FN - Cannonier v Imavov (June 8)

Georges Hefner
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 3, 2023
- Messages
- 959
- Reaction score
- 896
Be careful with this one, Jacoby's last two wins are 1st round KO's over Nzechukwu and Jung, and he's only been stopped by strikes once despite fighting a ton of heavy hitters.I’m not worried about Reyes chin in this spot. Jacoby is not a power puncher & Reyes is a better fighter.
Be careful with this one, Jacoby's last two wins are 1st round KO's over Nzechukwu and Jung, and he's only been stopped by strikes once despite fighting a ton of heavy hitters.
Puna vs Baeza seems like an interesting spot, Puna still cracks and Baeza is chinny so I kinda like him there.
Jared seems to get better with age. He beat Strickland who is elite. And we seen Strickland beat Imavov off the couch last year. I’m not sure how Imavov wins this fight.
I’m not worried about Reyes chin in this spot. Jacoby is not a power puncher & Reyes is a better fighter.
Rosas should easily beat Turcios with his wrestling. I don’t like the odds but I do think they are accurate.
Man...I'd be worried about Dom's chin even if he was fighting a potted plant LOL. And Jacoby isn't a massive one hit KO guy but he has power enough. He's got a couple recent KO wins...
Reyes trains with Pereira who already beat Jacoby. He is gonna do good here
Cannonier, Reyes, Moises, Soriano all good underdogs