UFC FN 268: Moreno vs. Kavanagh

Schultz-sub
Silva-ko
Karecaite-dec
Reyes-ko
Moutino-ko
Perez-dec
Gandra-ko
Luna-sub
Rodriguez-ko
Chairez-sub
Zellhuber-dec
Martinez-dec
Kavanaugh-dec
 
This is at elevation, who are the gassy fighters? Might be some good live bet opportunities.

Macy might win early then gas.
Wes Shultz might win the grappling early and if he doesn’t finish, he might gas.


Card is so juiced so there may also be some good underdogs in the bunch.
I think Kavanaugh may look good early and then potentially gas. Semi-short notice at crazy elevation might play a factor.
Borjas @ +330ish also stands out. Rodriguez probably has the strength, power, and speed advantage but Borjas is a little cleaner in the striking imo.
I know he’s 40, inactive, and a weight class up from his optimal weight but Douglas Silva is(maybe was)so much better than Reyes imo.
 
I am probably overthinking it like I did last week with Neal vs Uros -actually my initial thought was heavy on Neal and began questioning it and you guys points made the confidence seem even more silly - but is there value on Bobby Green? My reasoning is similar as last week. Green more proven and lost to good people while Zell has lost to his step ups in competition. But at least Green is a huge dog in this one.
 
Green is the better striker. He just has a bad chin these days.
 
Green is pretty much the only guy I'm looking towards given Zellhuber fumbling against MJ and how wide things are, but Bobby's propensity to showboat, and his chin, could let things get away from him. I mean, he went to a split vs a guy he was far better than in Lance Gibson, and now he's gonna fight Zellhuber in Mexico.
 
Good point. I'll be cheering for Kavanaugh, but I could see him fading. Especially in championship rounds.
 
