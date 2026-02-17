UFC FN 267: Strickland vs. Hernandez

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
22,277
Reaction score
7,944
1771291876831.png
ufcfn267.jpg
3996.png

4044.png
 
I'll be in Vegas for this card, but won't make any bets until Saturday morning.

My early picks:
  • Hernandez
  • Neal
  • Ige/Costa dunno
  • Spivac/Delija dunno
  • Smith/Harrell dunno
  • Reese/Pereira dunno
  • Njokuani/Leal R1 KO & U1.5
  • Idris
  • Coria
  • Edwards
  • Brahimaj/Soriano dunno
  • Rowe/Lebosnoyani
  • del Valle
  • Judice
 
Strickland at +250 seems insane for the sheer fact he doesn’t have shit cardio like most of Fluffy’s opponents. If Strickland can get his body kicks going Fluffy has been hurt to the body in seemingly most of his fights as well.
 
I already played Reese at dog odds. Straight fade on Pereira. I don't think Reese is anything special but at least he's hungry and fully invested. Michel looks like he doesn't even wanna be in there anymore. I think Fluffy took his soul. Getting KO'd so easily by Daukus is a bad look too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,555
Messages
58,447,065
Members
176,040
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top