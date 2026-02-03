UFC FN 266: Bautista vs. Oliveira

PuertoRican
Same. I don't have a strong read on any of the fights, and I learned from the last card that I gotta play it real safe with fights like that.This is actually a really good card when it comes to entertainment value. That being said, I consider myself lucky that I will be in Vietnam during this fight card and won't be able to bet anything. If I had access to bet this event, I could see myself losing a lot of money on these fights due to how close and tricky many of them are.
I might have to do some tape watching, but that might be a really good bet. Bautista comes forward with heavy pressure and is a tough outing for just about anyone. However, he looked very desperate trying to beat Aldo (with control time and zero dmg), and the Patchy Mix we've seen in the UFC is laughably bad.All over Oli with this line. I think Batista is pretty great but I ve been on Oli train for some time now. Ride or die.
I might have to do some tape watching, but that might be a really good bet. Bautista comes forward with heavy pressure and is a tough outing for just about anyone. However, he looked very desperate trying to beat Aldo (with control time and zero dmg), and the Patchy Mix we've seen in the UFC is laughably bad.
I might need to rewatch Kyler vs OIiviera, because that might be a good preview of how well Oliviera handles that forward pressure/grappling threat.
It's also a five rounder, so it'll be interesting to see if that affects either guy's pace/strategy.
TLDR: Oliviera might be a great bet lol
Gotcha. Yeah, that's maybe not a good comparison, because we know that Bautista will be applying that pressure.Going off memory, but that wasn't Phillips strategy at all. It was movement and Oliveira was the one pressuring.
Will he be applying the pressure in this fight though?Gotcha. Yeah, that's maybe not a good comparison, because we know that Bautista will be applying that pressure.
There have been tons of people who made it to the top with bad lapses in techinique. Thats not the point with Oliviera. The biggest thing for me that despite not getting the cleanest performance out of his system he tends to win fights very clearly. As someone whose witnessed lots of performances in sports in general where the performer is the type that tends to compete "at their opponents level" I see a dude who can take a step up when needed.What do people see in Oliveira that I don't? I think he's shit, he just swings for the fences with no technique. Sure he's tough and has great heart but his skills look like an amateur. Bautista is just a notch below the elite level and holds probably every advantage except power and size. If this goes past 3 Oliveira is a dead man walking Mario's pace will melt him imo. Going from Umar to Oliveira is an insane drop in level of competition.
This is coming from someone who bet on Oliveira vs Said and Philips.
There have been tons of people who made it to the top with bad lapses in techinique. Thats not the point with Oliviera. The biggest thing for me that despite not getting the cleanest performance out of his system he tends to win fights very clearly.