UFC FN 266: Bautista vs. Oliveira

jnes said: What do people see in Oliveira that I don't? I think he's shit, he just swings for the fences with no technique. Sure he's tough and has great heart but his skills look like an amateur. Bautista is just a notch below the elite level and holds probably every advantage except power and size. If this goes past 3 Oliveira is a dead man walking Mario's pace will melt him imo. Going from Umar to Oliveira is an insane drop in level of competition.



This is coming from someone who bet on Oliveira vs Said and Philips. Click to expand...

There have been tons of people who made it to the top with bad lapses in techinique. Thats not the point with Oliviera. The biggest thing for me that despite not getting the cleanest performance out of his system he tends to win fights very clearly. As someone whose witnessed lots of performances in sports in general where the performer is the type that tends to compete "at their opponents level" I see a dude who can take a step up when needed.Sure lot of this has to do with seeing potential but Im willining to bet my estimations could be right in this one.If Bautista wins clearly, maybe even 50-45 that wouldnt be a surprise in the slightest but Im willing to take a risk that it wont happen.Also to keep in mind while Bautista has beaten solid fighters none of them have been streaking or top of their game despite having 10+ fights in the ufc. Same could be said of Oliviera but aside from Umar I think this is by far the best and most proven opponent for either man to this point. Aldo has 6 minutes of cardio in his system and that was enough to drag Bautista to a razor thin decision.