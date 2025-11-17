UFC FN 265: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker

PuertoRican
Joker moving to welterweight at 37 is a bold move.
what the hell is going on with the horiguchi odds. now +170?!
i mean, his performance against zulu was one of the worst of his career, but no way this fight is worse than even for him.
hermansson and perez also getting completely disrespected are current prices.
I might be mixing him up with someone but I'm pretty sure he's a blue chip prospect that has been with Cage Warriors since his debut.Info on Luke Riley? Honestly, I don't think Grad is that bad.
Grad is a live dog imo.Info on Luke Riley? Honestly, I don't think Grad is that bad.
The more I'm thinking about it, the more I like Dalby at these odds.What's the deal with this dude fighting Dalby? Dude is a 22-2 Dagestani with 13 subs (so guessing a pretty capable grappler)...that is coming off a THREE YEAR layoff in his absolute physical prime years (he's 31)???
Anyone have any insight into what's up with this guy?
The more I'm thinking about it, the more I like Dalby at these odds.
Izagakhmaev has beaten nobody special, and his most famous moment was losing to Carlston Harris on Dana's looking for a fight.
Dalby performed very well against Fakhretdinov in a razor close split loss. One has to think this fight will be similar on paper.
Did a bit more looking.
I nabbed Gaziev at -138 over Spivak. I think he lights Spivak up before Spivak can even close the distance. Even if Spivak does I can see Gaziev just muscling his way out and punishing Spivak. Gaz seems to have improved his cardio issues, whereas Spivak looked REAL tired against Waldo last time. (if I remember correctly)
I'll have to do some tape watching, but I remember being really impressed with Bekzat so I'll take him at dog odds vs A.Topuria.
Saygid seems to be a "hot prospect" so I have him in a parlay with Bekzat and Gaziev as well.
I feel like the "Hometown Advantage" of being in Qatar might help in all three of those matchups as well.
I assume he was in ONE contract hell.Any clue why this insane layoff?