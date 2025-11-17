UFC FN 265: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
22,312
Reaction score
7,985
ufcfn265-1.jpg
ufcfn265.jpg
3941.png
 
  • 14 fights.
  • 6 UFC debuting fighters.
  • 2 fighters are 34-years-old.
  • 8 fighters are at least 35-years-old, with the eldest being 41-years-old.
  • 8 fights feature Muslim fighters, and this fight card is in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
 
Buljo-ko
Aliev-dec
Rahkman-yahkev-ko
Loder-dec
Riley-dec
Izahagev-dec
Almhakan-ko
Horiguchi-dec
Orlobai-dec
Almabayev-dec
Gaziev-ko
Meinfield-dec
Garry-dec
Tsukruyan-ko
 
Gotta take Kyoji as dog. Ulanbekov is decent but I feel its a pretty big leap in competition. Not to mention hasnt been foolproof even in those past fights. Tends to go life and death with mid level guys.

I want to parlay Tsurukyan with Asu but Perez can look good in one fight and then dogshit in his next fight. Depends on the day I guess.

Garry vs Belal is interesting. Can Belal pressure like he used to? Or will Garry just style on him and pick 30-27s. Leaning Garry even with these odds
 
I got Arman (had him in a Boosted parlay with Shev + Prates + Benoit)
1763421553579.png
Even though it says +440 at the top the Boost actually makes it +660. So I'm quite happy with that!
I threw a bit on Garry as well at -175. I see he's -250 now, and I think that's about the max I'd bet him at. There is definitely a path to victory here if Belal actually goes for it, so if I can get him at +300 I will probably hedge as well.
No strong feelings about the rest of the fights.
 
I'll make the majority of my bets on Friday night, but this is what I locked in yesterday:
  • Belal Muhammad +185 $300 for $555
  • Alexandre Topuria -130 $650 for $500
  • Shamil Gaziev -160 $480 for $300
 
what the hell is going on with the horiguchi odds. now +170?!

i mean, his performance against zulu was one of the worst of his career, but no way this fight is worse than even for him.

hermansson and perez also getting completely disrespected are current prices.
 
EndlessCritic said:
what the hell is going on with the horiguchi odds. now +170?!

i mean, his performance against zulu was one of the worst of his career, but no way this fight is worse than even for him.

hermansson and perez also getting completely disrespected are current prices.
Click to expand...

Jack wasn't a small MW. He's gonna look skeletal at 170 would be my guess.
 
What's the deal with this dude fighting Dalby? Dude is a 22-2 Dagestani with 13 subs (so guessing a pretty capable grappler)...that is coming off a THREE YEAR layoff in his absolute physical prime years (he's 31)???

Anyone have any insight into what's up with this guy?
 
Did a bit more looking.
I nabbed Gaziev at -138 over Spivak. I think he lights Spivak up before Spivak can even close the distance. Even if Spivak does I can see Gaziev just muscling his way out and punishing Spivak. Gaz seems to have improved his cardio issues, whereas Spivak looked REAL tired against Waldo last time. (if I remember correctly)
I'll have to do some tape watching, but I remember being really impressed with Bekzat so I'll take him at dog odds vs A.Topuria.
Saygid seems to be a "hot prospect" so I have him in a parlay with Bekzat and Gaziev as well.
I feel like the "Hometown Advantage" of being in Qatar might help in all three of those matchups as well.
1763506942113.png
1763506953145.png
 
mkess101 said:
What's the deal with this dude fighting Dalby? Dude is a 22-2 Dagestani with 13 subs (so guessing a pretty capable grappler)...that is coming off a THREE YEAR layoff in his absolute physical prime years (he's 31)???

Anyone have any insight into what's up with this guy?
Click to expand...
The more I'm thinking about it, the more I like Dalby at these odds.

Izagakhmaev has beaten nobody special, and his most famous moment was losing to Carlston Harris on Dana's looking for a fight.

Dalby performed very well against Fakhretdinov in a razor close split loss. One has to think this fight will be similar on paper.
 
EndlessCritic said:
The more I'm thinking about it, the more I like Dalby at these odds.

Izagakhmaev has beaten nobody special, and his most famous moment was losing to Carlston Harris on Dana's looking for a fight.

Dalby performed very well against Fakhretdinov in a razor close split loss. One has to think this fight will be similar on paper.
Click to expand...

Any clue why this insane layoff?
 
Guld said:
Did a bit more looking.
I nabbed Gaziev at -138 over Spivak. I think he lights Spivak up before Spivak can even close the distance. Even if Spivak does I can see Gaziev just muscling his way out and punishing Spivak. Gaz seems to have improved his cardio issues, whereas Spivak looked REAL tired against Waldo last time. (if I remember correctly)
I'll have to do some tape watching, but I remember being really impressed with Bekzat so I'll take him at dog odds vs A.Topuria.
Saygid seems to be a "hot prospect" so I have him in a parlay with Bekzat and Gaziev as well.
I feel like the "Hometown Advantage" of being in Qatar might help in all three of those matchups as well.
View attachment 1122156
View attachment 1122157
Click to expand...

Saygid...again I'm asking because this makes no sense unless a string of bad injuries or a prison sentence lol or SOMETHING bizarre..."hot prospect" that doesn't fight from 28 years old to 31??? Literally his physical peak.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

thewiggo
UFC FN 265 - Tsarukyan vs Hooker - BETS
Replies
8
Views
562
BigSteve
BigSteve
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker - Prelims -10AM ET 11-22
Replies
11
Views
267
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker - Main Card -1pm ET 11-22
Replies
11
Views
268
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker 3:30pm ET 11-22
Replies
5
Views
276
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dagestanaev
Matches to make after UFC FN 265
Replies
3
Views
162
Xoleth
Xoleth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,983
Messages
58,474,377
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top