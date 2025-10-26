UFC FN 263: Garcia vs. Onama

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
21,964
Reaction score
7,569
ufcfn263-1.jpg
ufcfn263.jpg
3913.png
 
I like Garcia for the Main and Acosta for the CoMain. Admittedly that's because I know nothing of Delija.
 
Quite a few good fights for a small card, not huge name wise but some good prospects.

First glance I like Dulgarian, Nascimento (possibly sub prop since that's now Vs Cody Durden), Delija, maybe Themba.

Main event is interesting, Garcia is an exciting guy, lot of power for the weightclass. I think he answered some questions last fight about his cardio if it goes passed the first round. It'll be another good rest for him here at a possible 5 rounds. Hopefully he gets it done and we see him get closer to a top 10 fight, feel like there's a lot of interesting fights for him if he gets passed Onama.

Also hoping we get to see that prick Dumas get KOed before getting released too.
 
Like Garcia as well, showed he's not just a wild man round 1 finisher vs Kattar.

I might not even have action on this card though. Not sure I'll get to the casino to make any plays.

Still worth tuning in for the first fight to see Ardelean's caboose though. 😜
 
Tebowned said:
He also lost to Tybura too by injury a long time ago.
Click to expand...
As long as Waldo doesn't check leg kicks he's fine. More importantly though, Ante is a solid wrestler and can make things a grind on the clinch as well, bad matchup for Waldo as long a she fights smart.

How's Ardelean's wrestling? Rendon is super limited but maybe she grinds two rounds, line feels so wide.

Carnelossi feels like a good dog to back considering Talita's gas tank, poor fight IQ and possible strength disadvantage due to Ariane being a little hulk.
 
Ardalean-ko
Frunza-ko
Johnson-ko
Christian-sub
Ho lee-dec
Hyeon ko-dec
Gembino-dec
Alencar-dec
Gafruov-dec
Estevam-dec
Del valle-dec
Dumont-dec
Delijah-dec
Garcia-dec
 
Anyone think Rowe worth a flyer at dog odds? Big time advantage in competition and experience as well Ko seems pretty green
 
guidi said:
Anyone think Rowe worth a flyer at dog odds? Big time advantage in competition and experience as well Ko seems pretty green
Click to expand...
Thinking about it, but I don't like how Rowe looked like ass against Loosa up until he found the finish.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Thinking about it, but I don't like how Rowe looked like ass against Loosa up until he found the finish.
Click to expand...
True he was getting worked before getting the finish maybe just keep it small here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,275,874
Messages
58,010,291
Members
175,906
Latest member
Carmine Lupertazzi

Share this page

Back
Top