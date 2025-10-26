UFC FN 263: Garcia vs. Onama

PuertoRican
I like Garcia for the Main and Acosta for the CoMain. Admittedly that's because I know nothing of Delija.
He also lost to Tybura too by injury a long time ago.He has three nipples and destroyed Marcin Tybura in his last fight. Super quick hands for a Heavyweight. He grosses me out though lol.
As long as Waldo doesn't check leg kicks he's fine. More importantly though, Ante is a solid wrestler and can make things a grind on the clinch as well, bad matchup for Waldo as long a she fights smart.He also lost to Tybura too by injury a long time ago.
Thinking about it, but I don't like how Rowe looked like ass against Loosa up until he found the finish.Anyone think Rowe worth a flyer at dog odds? Big time advantage in competition and experience as well Ko seems pretty green
True he was getting worked before getting the finish maybe just keep it small hereThinking about it, but I don't like how Rowe looked like ass against Loosa up until he found the finish.