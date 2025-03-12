UFC FN 254 underdog pick of the night.

Got it going early this week. Basically every card at least one underdog beats the odds. Who do you think is most likely to do so this card?
Last week Gaethje pulled through for me in the expected fire fight bringing my year total score up to 5-3.
This week I have yet to decide. I’m waiting to watch Shillin and Duffy and UFC on the line but the 2 I’m mainly looking at are Kurt Holobaugh (Alexander beat hubberd by split last fight and Kurt beat him by sub for the ultimate fighter champion), and Sam Hughes (she’s always the underdog and wins half those fights, the girl she’s against doesn’t have huge credentials).
- Marvin Vettori -140 vs. Roman Dolidze +120
- Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos -175 vs. Chidi Njokuani +145
- Seungwoo Choi +320 vs. Kevin Vallejos -410
- Alexander Hernandez -205 vs. Kurt Holobaugh +170
- Da’Mon Blackshear -360 vs. Cody Gibson +285
- A.J. Cunningham +500 vs. Su Young You -700
- Waldo Cortes-Acosta -170 vs. Ryan Spann +140
- Sam Hughes +210 vs. Stephanie Luciano -260
- Diyar Nurgozhay -290 vs. Brendson Ribeiro +235
- Josias Musasa -625 vs. Carlos Vera +455
- Daniel Barez +250 vs. Andre Lima -310
- Priscila Cachoeira +170 vs. Josiane Nunes -205
- Yuneisy Duben +400 vs. Carli Judice -535
Last week Gaethje pulled through for me in the expected fire fight bringing my year total score up to 5-3.
This week I have yet to decide. I’m waiting to watch Shillin and Duffy and UFC on the line but the 2 I’m mainly looking at are Kurt Holobaugh (Alexander beat hubberd by split last fight and Kurt beat him by sub for the ultimate fighter champion), and Sam Hughes (she’s always the underdog and wins half those fights, the girl she’s against doesn’t have huge credentials).