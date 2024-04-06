UFC FN 240 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican

PuertoRican

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
20,039
Reaction score
5,671
1712429126682.jpeg

Main Card (ESPN+)
MiddleweightBrendan Allenvs.Chris Curtis
Catchweight (147.5 lb)Alexander Hernandezvs.Damon Jackson
FeatherweightMorgan Charrierevs.Jose Mariscal
LightweightIgnacio Bahamondesvs.Christos Giagos
LightweightTrevor Peekvs.Charlie Campbell
Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
WelterweightCourt McGeevs.Alex Morono
HeavyweightValter Walkervs.Łukasz Brzeski
Women's BantamweightNorma Dumontvs.Germaine de Randamie
BantamweightPedro Falcaovs.Victor Hugo
BantamweightDan Arguetavs.Jean Matsumoto
MiddleweightDylan Budkavs.Cesar Almeida
Catchweight (138.5 lb)Melissa Mullinsvs.Nora Cornolle

  • Alexander Hernandez weighed in at 147.5 pounds, one and a half pounds over the featherweight non-title fight limit. His bout is expected to proceed at catchweight and he will be fined 20% of his purse, which will go to his opponent former interim LFA Featherweight Champion Damon Jackson.
  • Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins weighed in at 138.5 and 138 pounds, 2 and a half and 2 pounds over the bantamweight non-title fight limit respectively. Their bout is expected to proceed at catchweight with neither being issued a fine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PuertoRican
UFC FN 233 PBP/Discussion
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,398
Messages
55,352,596
Members
174,751
Latest member
YAMMAshow

Share this page

Back
Top