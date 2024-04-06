UFC FN 240 PBP/Discussion

PuertoRican
|Main Card (ESPN+)
|Middleweight
|Brendan Allen
|vs.
|Chris Curtis
|Catchweight (147.5 lb)
|Alexander Hernandez
|vs.
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|Morgan Charriere
|vs.
|Jose Mariscal
|Lightweight
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|vs.
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|Trevor Peek
|vs.
|Charlie Campbell
|Preliminary Card (ESPN+)
|Welterweight
|Court McGee
|vs.
|Alex Morono
|Heavyweight
|Valter Walker
|vs.
|Łukasz Brzeski
|Women's Bantamweight
|Norma Dumont
|vs.
|Germaine de Randamie
|Bantamweight
|Pedro Falcao
|vs.
|Victor Hugo
|Bantamweight
|Dan Argueta
|vs.
|Jean Matsumoto
|Middleweight
|Dylan Budka
|vs.
|Cesar Almeida
|Catchweight (138.5 lb)
|Melissa Mullins
|vs.
|Nora Cornolle
- Alexander Hernandez weighed in at 147.5 pounds, one and a half pounds over the featherweight non-title fight limit. His bout is expected to proceed at catchweight and he will be fined 20% of his purse, which will go to his opponent former interim LFA Featherweight Champion Damon Jackson.
- Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins weighed in at 138.5 and 138 pounds, 2 and a half and 2 pounds over the bantamweight non-title fight limit respectively. Their bout is expected to proceed at catchweight with neither being issued a fine.