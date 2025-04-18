UFC fights you watched repeatedly

What are some UFC fights that you repeated over and over?

I used to watch the Weidman Rockhold fight a bunch. Also Gunnar Nelson vs Cowboy Oliveira.

What are some fights you watched so much that you even remember what the commentators are about to say next?
 
Ronda Rousey vs. Holly Holm
Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes
Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 1
Johnny Walker vs. Corey Anderson
Alex Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev 2
Alex Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Bryce Mitchell vs. Josh Emmett
 
Lawler vs rory
Gsp vs bisbing
Forrest vs silva
Merab vs Sean and Umar
 
Recent one:
Max vs Gaethje

Watched that fight multiple times, and watched that last round many times.
 
masvidal-askren.gif


In fact I watched this fight 5 times while typing this post out
 
Fights I rewatched this week:

Merab vs Umar
Aljo vs Movsar
Aljo vs Dillashaw
Aljo vs Cejudo
Hernandez vs Pereira
Hernandez vs Kopylov
Shavkat vs Garry
Volk vs Lopes
Paddy vs Chandler

Don't ask me why any of those in particular, some just fell in my lap, others I randomly remembered and thought why not rewatch?
 
