UFC Fights Should Start Earlier

Dimbis
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Aug 1, 2019
- Messages
- 241
- Reaction score
- 454
What the hell do I want to be waiting all day for? They start at 8 PM here in in my state, and I started going to bed at 9 for work. I don’t know if I’ll be able to stay awake my friends.
Also, I’m done with Bruce Buffer. His intros are way too damn long, just let them bang.
And ESPN SUCKS! I get they have to fill in cable time or whatever the hell, but the wait in between fights is ridiculous. This just turned into a rant. Lay on that couch and pile on what’s been bugging you.
Also, I’m done with Bruce Buffer. His intros are way too damn long, just let them bang.
And ESPN SUCKS! I get they have to fill in cable time or whatever the hell, but the wait in between fights is ridiculous. This just turned into a rant. Lay on that couch and pile on what’s been bugging you.