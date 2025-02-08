  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC Fights Should Start Earlier

Dimbis

Dimbis

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Aug 1, 2019
Messages
241
Reaction score
454
What the hell do I want to be waiting all day for? They start at 8 PM here in in my state, and I started going to bed at 9 for work. I don’t know if I’ll be able to stay awake my friends.

Also, I’m done with Bruce Buffer. His intros are way too damn long, just let them bang.

And ESPN SUCKS! I get they have to fill in cable time or whatever the hell, but the wait in between fights is ridiculous. This just turned into a rant. Lay on that couch and pile on what’s been bugging you.
 
My guy lives on the east Coast and is sick of waiting until 1am to watch Weili/Suarez and DDP vs Sean Strickland fight to a decision lol
 
Dimbis said:
What the hell do I want to be waiting all day for? They start at 8 PM here in in my state, and I started going to bed at 9 for work. I don’t know if I’ll be able to stay awake my friends.

Also, I’m done with Bruce Buffer. His intros are way too damn long, just let them bang.

And ESPN SUCKS! I get they have to fill in cable time or whatever the hell, but the wait in between fights is ridiculous. This just turned into a rant. Lay on that couch and pile on what’s been bugging you.
Click to expand...
Most people don't work on Sundays. If you do, you should be used to the world not catering to your unique situation. I do, so I get up extra early Sunday and watch it at my pace, skipping all the BS and fast forwarding to the finishes on most fights. Problem solved!
 
Daniel Henry said:
Someone woke up angry.
Click to expand...
I guess I did, but they just drag things on too much sometimes, and I’m not trying to see all that. “This main event is brought to you by some random shitty movie that has nothing to do with this but they paid big bucks so we’re throwing it in right now.” Come on, just get on with it Bruce. I hated when they first started it and now it just irks me.
 
jeskola said:
Most people don't work on Sundays. If you do, you should be used to the world not catering to your unique situation. I do, so I get up extra early Sunday and watch it at my pace, skipping all the BS and fast forwarding to the finishes on most fights. Problem solved!
Click to expand...
I like doing that with the ESPN fights. I mute a group chat with my buddies so I don’t get any spoilers though and stay away from it.
 
i agree but then again i've always had trouble with the later showings, i fell asleep halfway through waiting for tim sylvia vs randy couture.
 
It's set up so the Main Event starts at 10PM in Vegas
 
Get your buddy James Beam to help you. He'll make the time fly, he's a funny guy
 
austinblair said:
My guy lives on the east Coast and is sick of waiting until 1am to watch Weili/Suarez and DDP vs Sean Strickland fight to a decision lol
Click to expand...
Yup. I'm in the central time zone and with a baby in the house now it is not worth it to stay up to midnight or past for a fight that is fairly likely to go to a decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,041
Messages
56,868,156
Members
175,436
Latest member
Bdoober!88

Share this page

Back
Top