As the thread title says: Recommend some fights that are on Fightpass to your fellow Sherbros! Everything goes, as long as they are on Fightpass.
- old fights
- new fights
- forgotten fights
- underrated fights
- legendary fights
- underground fights
- MMA, K-1, Muay Thai, Grappling, Boxing
Everything goes! You might tell why you picked the fight(s), or you just name them.
Only rule: Max 3 fights within 1 post. Wait for about 24h to recommend new ones.
