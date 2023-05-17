stronghulk said: It's enough for me to just follow results and seeing finishes on IG. Maybe in the future. For like 12 years I downloaded every Pride and ufc event the day after the events, and stayed up until 4 am (from Sweden) to watch live events. I was very active on forums and also trained mma and competed in submission wrestling.

I don't have that fanboy in me anymore, not at that level. Mma is probably still my favorite sport though. Click to expand...

I feel you. Growing old in this is tough. So many legends just fade away. Barely anyone who goes out on top. It can be depressing.I also used to torrent K-1, Bellator, Strikeforce. Nowadays I can't be bothered with PFL, ONE (even though I watched the last Demetrious fight) anymore. Fightpass is pretty cool though. Just a few bucks a months. I think you should give it a try. It's still the best sport, as you said. ;-) And there's plenty to look forward to (just not in upcoming weeks though, which is probably why I made this thread anyway) Did you also get all the PPVs for free for some time? In Germany, we got it all for free for some time, which was super cool.