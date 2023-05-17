Rewatch UFC Fightpass Fight Recommendation Thread

As the thread title says: Recommend some fights that are on Fightpass to your fellow Sherbros! Everything goes, as long as they are on Fightpass.

- old fights

- new fights

- forgotten fights

- underrated fights

- legendary fights

- underground fights

- MMA, K-1, Muay Thai, Grappling, Boxing

Everything goes! You might tell why you picked the fight(s), or you just name them.

Only rule: Max 3 fights within 1 post. Wait for about 24h to recommend new ones.
 
Aldo/Mendes II
Jones/Gus I
MacDonald/Lawler II
Condit/Ellenberger
Silva/Griffin
Big Nog/Couture
Bigfoot Silva/Hunt
Edgar/Maynard II & III (back to back for effect)
Weili/Joanna
Gaethje/Poirier
Cormier/Gus
Gaethje/Johnson
Ferguson/Barboza
Gaethje/Alvarez
Hendricks/Lawler I
Gaethje/Chandler
Torres/Maeda
Diaz/Daley
Rua/Henderson I
Whittaker/Romero II
Adesanya/Gastelum
Swanson/Choi
Torres/Mizugaki
Sanchez/Guida
Berry/Kongo
Diaz/Gomi
Big Nog/Mirko Cro Cop
Frye/Takayama
Silva/Sonnen I
Wand/Stann
Condit/Miura
Henderson/Cerrone I
Huerta/Guida
Hughes/Trigg II
Penn/Hughes I
Trujillo/Varner
KZ/Garcia
Gomi/Kawajiri
Fedor/Big Nog III
Griffin/Bonnar
Ortiz/Frank Shamrock
Sakurai/Hansen
Henderson/Pettis

I'm probably forgetting fifty fights...

<Fedor23>

Find Alvarez/Chandler I & II (Bellator) and Santiago/Misaki II (Sengoku) online somewhere and thank me later.
 
Can never go wrong with the Whittaker vs Romero deuce.
Felder vs Barboza is a good one as well.

Bonus Trivia: Out of Paul Felder's last 5 bouts, 4 were split decisions. His 3 final bouts were all splits. That's nuts.
Has anyone ever topped 3 consecutive splits?
 
One for the JBG:

Jim Miller vs. Joe Lauzon @ UFC 155

Man, they don't do it this way anymore. Two American warriors going at it!
 
Kalib Starnes vs. Nate Quarry
Anderson SIlva vs. Demian Maia
 
I don't have fight pass, but if the Pride Bushido events are there, watch them. Great fights, tournaments. The best period for lower weight fighters.
 
Of course they are on. Why don't you have Fightpass?
 
JDS vs Carwin
Silva vs Leben
Fisher vs Wiman
Alves vs Riley
 
Choi Doo-ho (The Korean Super boy) vs Cub Swanson... One of the best fights you'll ever see in your life. You have to watch it if you haven't. The ending is goooooood.
 
It's enough for me to just follow results and seeing finishes on IG. Maybe in the future. For like 12 years I downloaded every Pride and ufc event the day after the events, and stayed up until 4 am (from Sweden) to watch live events. I was very active on forums and also trained mma and competed in submission wrestling.
I don't have that fanboy in me anymore, not at that level. Mma is probably still my favorite sport though.
 
Maturity.
 
you don't watch cards at all anymore?
 
I feel you. Growing old in this is tough. So many legends just fade away. Barely anyone who goes out on top. It can be depressing.

I also used to torrent K-1, Bellator, Strikeforce. Nowadays I can't be bothered with PFL, ONE (even though I watched the last Demetrious fight) anymore. Fightpass is pretty cool though. Just a few bucks a months. I think you should give it a try. It's still the best sport, as you said. ;-) And there's plenty to look forward to (just not in upcoming weeks though, which is probably why I made this thread anyway :D ) Did you also get all the PPVs for free for some time? In Germany, we got it all for free for some time, which was super cool.
 
