UFC Fighter's who failed in the UFC then went on Absolute Tears

Who are some fighters that flopped in the UFC but, after leaving, for whatever reason, went on absolute tears through other organizations. Obviously not counting fighters who were great pre-UFC careers.

Two that come to mind.

CroCop- Obviously a beast in PRIDE. Came to UFC on three separate occasions but never lived up to the hype. His final run was super impressive. Obviously the 'roids helped.

Phil DeFries- Long standing KSW HW champ. Has defended his belt something like 10 times. Looked like just another bum in the UFC, but found major success in Poland.

Others?
 
Lionheart7167 said:
I guess you're right. After Vitor smashed him he looked indestructible in PRIDE for awhile
Wand actually came back after 6 fights (1 KO win in the UFC over Tony Pettera) only for Tito to beat his ass for the UFC LHW title too.

THEN his real tear started.

So yes, absolutely Wand counts.
 
