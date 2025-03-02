  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media UFC Fighters React to Manel Kape's TKO Win Over Asu Almabayev

I have had the suspension for a while that refs are told to not DQ fighters because of the betting pay outs. Odds of a DQ finish are like 50-1 in every fight. At least where I used to bet
 
it seems that eye pokes have become legal, fighters will have to practice this in training

From the testimonies that I have read from fighters, it hurts a lot, it sounds like a ko and it makes you temporarily blind
 
RoseHDCovington said:
No lol.

That sort of thing would be found out soon enough, as you'd have to have so many refs on board. It'd only take one to blow the whistle on it and then a whole shitload of people would be in serious shit.
 
