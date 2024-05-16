UFC fighters are overpaid crybabies tbh

R

RiskiestCookie

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 26, 2010
Messages
624
Reaction score
387
IMG-3633.jpg
IMG-3632.jpg
I’m fucking done with this shit. UFC fighters are the most overpaid crybabies on the planet, and it’s high time their bloated salaries get slashed. These clowns think they deserve millions when they can’t even sell out a high school gym. It’s fucking laughable! They’re getting paid six figures to lay and pray for three rounds. Maybe if they got paid less, they’d actually throw some punches instead of playing cuddle puddle in the octagon.

These assholes make more in one fight than most of us make in a decade. That’s a fucking joke! Are we paying them to fight or to do some interpretive dance bullshit? That money could be better spent on shit that matters, like improving training facilities or promoting real talent, not these overpaid slackers. Some of these bums couldn’t fight their way out of a wet paper bag if their lives depended on it.

And don’t even get me started on their so-called star power. If these fighters were really worth their paychecks, they’d be pulling in NFL or NBA-level audiences. But they’re not. The UFC should pay them based on their actual worth, not their inflated egos. Half of these clowns couldn’t draw a crowd if they were giving out free beer and hot wings.

It’s time to cut these salaries and make these fighters earn their damn paychecks. Enough with the whining. They cry more than a toddler who lost their binky. These prima donnas need a fucking reality check. Who’s with me? Let’s hear your excuses for these overpaid babies. Maybe they can wipe their tears with their fat paychecks and their mommies can kiss their boo-boos better. Wake the fuck up, people!
 
You can likewise say that all athletes are overpaid and get even angrier about it.
 
I'm not reading all that crying.
 
Rampage Jackson said he made 8million against Liddell over a decade ago. UFC fighters are making good money, but it's always the fighters who want it all without putting in the work that complains.
 
I honestly feel bad for you considering how much effort you put into such an obvious troll post.
 
UFC on ESPN 56 Venum Payout:

  • Derrick Lewis: $21,000
  • Rodrigo Nascimento: $6,000
  • Joaquin Buckley: $11,000
  • Nursulton Ruziboev: $4,000
  • Carlos Ulberg: $6,000
  • Alonzo Menifield: $11,000
  • Diego Ferreira: $11,000
  • Mateusz Rebecki: $4,500
  • Sean Woodson: $6,000
  • Alex Caceres: $21,000
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta: $6,000
  • Robelis Despaigne: $4,000
  • Chase Hooper: $6,000
  • Viacheslav Borshchev: $6,000
  • Esteban Ribovics: $4,000
  • Terrance McKinney: $6,000
  • Tabatha Ricci: $6,000
  • Tecia Pennington: $16,000
  • Trey Waters: $4,000
  • Billy Ray Goff: $4,000
  • Charles Johnson: $6,000
  • Jake Hadley: $4,500
  • Veronica Hardy: $6,000
  • JJ Aldrich: $6,000
Not including bonus or sponsors. Also not including training costs or sponsor/trainer/manager cuts Some fighters making 4k to maybe leave with broken bones or other injuries. Who knows how often they will fight in the year. Maybe every 3 months if they are lucky and healthy. That's still less then 20k per year. Ouch!!
 
RiskiestCookie said:
IMG-3633.jpg
IMG-3632.jpg
I’m fucking done with this shit. UFC fighters are the most overpaid crybabies on the planet, and it’s high time their bloated salaries get slashed. These clowns think they deserve millions when they can’t even sell out a high school gym. It’s fucking laughable! They’re getting paid six figures to lay and pray for three rounds. Maybe if they got paid less, they’d actually throw some punches instead of playing cuddle puddle in the octagon.

These assholes make more in one fight than most of us make in a decade. That’s a fucking joke! Are we paying them to fight or to do some interpretive dance bullshit? That money could be better spent on shit that matters, like improving training facilities or promoting real talent, not these overpaid slackers. Some of these bums couldn’t fight their way out of a wet paper bag if their lives depended on it.

And don’t even get me started on their so-called star power. If these fighters were really worth their paychecks, they’d be pulling in NFL or NBA-level audiences. But they’re not. The UFC should pay them based on their actual worth, not their inflated egos. Half of these clowns couldn’t draw a crowd if they were giving out free beer and hot wings.

It’s time to cut these salaries and make these fighters earn their damn paychecks. Enough with the whining. They cry more than a toddler who lost their binky. These prima donnas need a fucking reality check. Who’s with me? Let’s hear your excuses for these overpaid babies. Maybe they can wipe their tears with their fat paychecks and their mommies can kiss their boo-boos better. Wake the fuck up, people!
Click to expand...
Right, ..a history of fighters, paid way less, who sacrificed way more,....then hype train guy and the man you worship. ..liike we all know who is who..is just cute to see your post...its like...oh wow..gj dude...you know when to clap or put your head in the sand...but I give someone like you a pass because maybe you are too stupid about the past...and if you are...your hopeless...because talking to you...its like the same song...you always know because you know what you read...but you have zero understanding about people, liars, or history...like us old timers know about DW...we know..he likes you young guys...not us old guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,345
Messages
55,552,690
Members
174,828
Latest member
AkDaddy42018

Share this page

Back
Top