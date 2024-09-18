Crime UFC Fighter Teaches Self-Defense to Jewish Students

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
There used to be a "Jewish Defense League" back in the day. Maybe there's a need to revive it.

Israeli UFC Fighter Natan Levy Teaches Harvard Chabad Self-Defense

UFC’s Natan ‘Lethal’ Levy helps Harvard Jewish students fight antisemitism — with their fists: ‘We need strong Jews’


Levy, who boasts an 8-2 record in UFC and bears the nickname “Lethal,” made headlines for trouncing a white supremacist troll who challenged him to a fight last year. He said the courses are meant to “teach people to stand strong, to show confidence, to be proud of who they are, to never be ashamed of who they are and where they came from.”

“The main goal is to make everybody feel safe,” he said. “We want, again, everybody to be confident in their skin.”

 
