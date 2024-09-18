wwkirk
There used to be a "Jewish Defense League" back in the day. Maybe there's a need to revive it.
Israeli UFC Fighter Natan Levy Teaches Harvard Chabad Self-Defense
Levy, who boasts an 8-2 record in UFC and bears the nickname “Lethal,” made headlines for trouncing a white supremacist troll who challenged him to a fight last year. He said the courses are meant to “teach people to stand strong, to show confidence, to be proud of who they are, to never be ashamed of who they are and where they came from.”
“The main goal is to make everybody feel safe,” he said. “We want, again, everybody to be confident in their skin.”
