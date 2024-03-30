Media UFC Fighter Fighting On Main Card Today Has Been Arrested 14 Times And As Recently Of Month Ago

Sedriques Dumas has been arrested 14 times including for Domestic Battery (A month ago):

Arrested/Convicted for:
-Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent adult
-Resisting arrest without violence
-Obstruction
-Domestic battery (A month ago)
-Loitering or prowling
-Driving without a license and I think the 2022 DUI is still pending, as well as the new domestic battery charge from this year

Dana truly doesn't care huh? lmao

Dana endorses domestic violence.

Dana and the UFC are massive hypocrites and don't give a fuck about anything but money. Give women beaters and shitty human beings all the spotlight they can handle! Seriously though, someone needs to smash Dana's face in.
 
