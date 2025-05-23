UFC fighter discloses OnlyFans earnings

caught-upset.gif
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
and yet he fights for peanuts in the UFC still? why doesn't he just show everything and retire on a yacht with his OF money?
Click to expand...

Some guys wanna compete. There's a rush that comes with looking across the cage at a dude knowing you're gonna try to kick the shit out of each other and it's just "better man wins".
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
and yet he fights for peanuts in the UFC still? why doesn't he just show everything and retire on a yacht with his OF money?
Click to expand...
he needs to "grapple" little so he can feel the competition and establish his market price, a true entrepreneur
 
DAYYUMM, Did the MMA Math...

That's Allegedly a Million - Per Month - Per Sandman Onion !



Sure wish I'd been born with even a piece of a part of a Sandman Onion. :(
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,321
Messages
57,332,617
Members
175,647
Latest member
Vicent Czar

Share this page

Back
Top