UFC fighter Antonio Trocoli pockets $122K in WSOP tournament: 'I've made more money in poker than fighting'

"That's fucking illegal"
UFC fighter Antonio Trocoli won big in the 2025 World Series of Poker’s Colossus tournament earlier this week, earning $122,330 after a buy-in of just $500 among a field of 16,300 players. Trocoli said “it was a very difficult tournament” that required a lot of patience, but the private classes he’s had with former WSOP winners paid off.

“That was the biggest hit of my career,” Trocoli told MMA Fighting. “I’ve had other prizes before in Brazilian real, like R$48,000 (approx. $8,600 USD), but not that much in dollars, right? Especially in the Colossus, the biggest field in WSOP. … Who doesn’t want to turn $500 into $500,000? This tournament pays a lot for the value [of the buy-in]. I had the dream and made it to the final.. It was incredible. There are many Brazilians playing this for a long time and never made it to the final table at the Colossus. It’s a historic feat.”





Trocoli’s girlfriend Mackenzie Dern, a top-ranked strawweight in the UFC, was also in the tournament. She started enjoying poker watching Trocoli play online, and has had success in celebrity tournaments before, but lost early this time.

“I have to be more serious, like he does,” Dern told MMA Fighting. “He’s all focused in there, listening to his music, glasses. I go in there to win, but not that serious. He’s much more serious than I am.”

“She’s more loose in there,” Trocoli said. “You know, she’s a top 5 in the UFC, I’m not, so her money is 10 times higher [laughs]. I go in there with short money so I have to hold tight.”

Colossus paid a total of $542,540 to the winner, Courtenay Williams. Trocoli now focuses on entering the Millionaire Maker, a WSOP tournament scheduled for June 18. With a buy-in of $1,500, it pays the winner over $2 million—Trocoli will earn around $600,000 if he also finishes sixth in that tournament, for example.

Trocoli is getting better as a poker player, but that doesn’t mean he’s walking away from the UFC. The 34-year-old is 0-2 in the promotion with losses to Shara Magomedov—a match he took on less than a week’s notice—and Tresean Gore, and was forced out of a middleweight clash with Mansur Abdul-Malik this past February due to a back injury.

He hopes to be back inside the octagon in August, but sees a future where he’s a poker player—and Navy seal—after he’s done fighting.

“It doesn’t add up. When you compare the two, getting punched in the face or making money sitting on a chair?” Trocoli said. “I won’t stop training because I love staying in shape, I like to feel fine, but making money in a few hours, brother, there’s no comparison. We fight because we like it. Look, we fight 15 or 16 times in Brazil to make R$500, sometimes not even make anything, just to get to the UFC and start making something. We’re in this sport because we love this shit. We’re crazy, and we do love this.

“MMA is good, but you have to stop your life for two months and prepare to fight and break yourself for something that isn’t even that much. When you win a bonus, cool, but I don’t know. Today I don’t have that… It’s not because I won [at WSOP] or because I got to such a high prize, but I was already thinking about this. … I’m not that excited [about MMA] anymore. I had this injury and my back is kind of bad, fragile. I still want to be successful at both [MMA and poker] simultaneously. But I also have the desire to do only poker because like it or not, I’ve made more money in poker than fighting. It’s stupid if I don’t choose to live off poker after fighting.”

188912345 said:
He must have been running insanely good.
Tournaments with 16k players has insane variance.
Massive. Even if you get it in with AA at 80% ten different times, you still have to win them all.

There's an old joke. If the prize pool is 2 million guaranteed that's the amount of bad beats and coolers that get dished out.
 
I can't find any other earnings in poker other than this tournament from him. I'm not sure he has won much of significance other than this.
 
Aurelian said:
Massive. Even if you get it in with AA at 80% ten different times, you still have to win them all.

There's an old joke. If the prize pool is 2 million guaranteed that's the amount of bad beats and coolers that get dished out.
Yes, haha very true.

The variance is both a blessing and a curse.
 
Ube said:
Yo what does this mean? Poker terms?
A bad beat is when you get the money in at very favorable odds, like 90% and you still lose.

A cooler is when both players hit a really good hand and nobody is ever folding. Just somebody has to lose.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
It would take an insane amount of luck to beat out 16k+ players...
Like winning on the lottery.

Professionals who play online poker tournaments will play a huge amount of tournaments/tables at the same time, for many hours, and even if they're very good/elite, the variance is still huge from month to month or even year to year.
 
Aurelian said:
A bad beat is when you get the money in at very favorable odds, like 90% and you still lose.

A cooler is when both players hit a really good hand and nobody is ever folding. Just somebody has to lose.
Ahhhh I see. Thanks.
 
188912345 said:
Today at PLO I lost with AKQQ vs QJT5 all in on QJ3 flushdraw, that's a bad beat (95.4% vs 4.6%).

Having AA vs KK on AKK would be a huge cooler.
Back in like 2015, I deposited $250 on Bovada and sat down. I was determined to not get my money in bad and try to double it. I get AK. Some guy opens and I 3 bet and he just calls. Flop comes AKK.

Yeah, he had AA. RIP.
 
Aurelian said:
Back in like 2015, I deposited $250 on Bovada and sat down. I was determined to not get my money in bad and try to double it. I get AK. Some guy opens and I 3 bet and he just calls. Flop comes AKK.

Yeah, he had AA. RIP.
Yeah, those are the weirdest ones where you really don't expect it =(.
 
Glad for him. Don’t think he’s a top level fighter so he wasn’t going to get much cash from our sport.
 
Nice, hope he does something with that money, thats probably more than a win + POTN bonus without taking a single punch.
 
El Fernas said:
Nice, hope he does something with that money, thats probably more than a win + POTN bonus without taking a single punch.
Ehhhh probably just going to dump it into cash tables where the pros play.
 
