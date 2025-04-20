News UFC fighter Ahmad Hassanzada has been arrested for sexual violence against a minor under the age of 14

You might ask yourself a question: why exactly did he do that?

Well, the guy is from Afghanistan, and child marriages in Afghanistan is a common thing. The guy was brought up in the environment where having sex with a child is a common thing and quite possibly he didn't even know he'd break a law by doing the same thing in the US.
 
alchemy said:
You might ask yourself a question: why exactly did he do that?

Well, the guy is from Afghanistan, and child marriages in Afghanistan is a common thing. The guy was brought up in the environment where having sex with a child is a common thing and quite possibly he didn't even know he'd break a law by doing that in the US.
Click to expand...
Well those are the kind of things you shoukd probably look up before you go to a country then
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Well those are the kind of things you shoukd probably look up before you go to a country then
Click to expand...

It's hard to expect that from someone with possibly no education at all. I presume the guy has zero education. He got out of that shithole just a few years ago.
 
Last edited:
alchemy said:
You might ask yourself a question: why exactly did he do that?

Well, the guy is from Afghanistan, and child marriages in Afghanistan is a common thing. The guy was brought up in the environment where having sex with a child is a common thing and quite possibly he didn't even know he'd break a law by doing the same thing in the US.
Click to expand...

Yeah, you're giving this chomo way too much credit. Unless he was literally dragged out of a cave and immediately signed with the UFC, it's very common knowledge to anyone that it's illegal to sexually assault children in the US.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Yeah, you're giving this chomo way too much credit. Unless he literally dragged out of a cave and signed by the UFC, it's very common knowledge by it's illegal to sexually assault children in the US.
Click to expand...
yeah I heard someone on twitter say they trained with him for a while in a American gym and that he was a nice guy whenever they trained so this guy isn't some dumb cave man from afghanistan, he's probably just a pervert that tried to exploit a child knowing full well it was illegal
 
alchemy said:
It's unfair to expect that from someone with possibly no education at all. I presume the guy has zero education. He got out of that shithole just a few years ago.
Click to expand...
that's not something you have to expect, it's just common sense that a child isn't someone you should try to have sex with. Blaming it on culture when many people in the middle east raised in the same culture protest against child marriages doesn't make any sense
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,847
Messages
57,190,269
Members
175,574
Latest member
BroScienceTalkatWork

Share this page

Back
Top