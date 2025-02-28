  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

UFC Fighter’s Nickname You Find Amusing, Silly or Clever

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,528
Reaction score
11,674
Saw Joey Beltran’s name mentioned in another recent thread, and reminded me I always found his nickname amusing.

Besides sounding like he is a Mexican who makes a living through employment requiring executing, could also sound like he executes Mexicans. Either way, kinda silly just also kinda clever.

IMG_6693.jpeg
 
Last edited:
"Remember The Name", not sure what fighter it was though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,288
Messages
56,954,808
Members
175,478
Latest member
jake123

Share this page

Back
Top