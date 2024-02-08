UFC Fight Pass In 2024... Worth it?

Literally within the last... 3 ish days, a lot of the 2023 content that wasn't previously available has been released. So that's pretty cool. I wouldn't buy it for its movie section. But when I bought it for one month, a few months ago, I watched all of TUF and that made it worth the buy for me. 'Cause I know I'm in the minority here, but I much prefer it to Contender Series. Because my overly emotional a$$ likes to get to know the guys.



I'd probably only recommend if you have catching up to do, tbh. I have been booted off, so I'd click play and then my xbox would take me back to the xbox home screen a few times. I have also dealt with a few lags and freezes, which has been pretty annoying, but probably not much worse than in previous years. You should buy it for 1 month to test it out. And maybe even make a list of the content you'd wanna watch, before you subscribe. But before you buy a longer subscription, keep in the back of your mind, last holiday season they gave a code that got me a year of Fight Pass for $30. I couldn't pass that up! If I renew, it's 'cause I got another code like that, at the end of the year.