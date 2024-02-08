UFC Fight Pass In 2024... Worth it?

Now that it's been 10 years since it launched. Has it improved? Would you say it's worth getting? Is there any crucial content that it doesn't have but should?

I'm considering getting it and would like to know if it's worth the investment nowadays.


Cheers Sherbros.
 
It's annoying that some fights are only on the ESPN app and not fight pass. Correct me if I'm wrong that was my experience last time. I had fight pass. Subscribe for a month and watch all the original crap I guess and go through a whole fighter's career.
 
Literally within the last... 3 ish days, a lot of the 2023 content that wasn't previously available has been released. So that's pretty cool. I wouldn't buy it for its movie section. But when I bought it for one month, a few months ago, I watched all of TUF and that made it worth the buy for me. 'Cause I know I'm in the minority here, but I much prefer it to Contender Series. Because my overly emotional a$$ likes to get to know the guys.

I'd probably only recommend if you have catching up to do, tbh. I have been booted off, so I'd click play and then my xbox would take me back to the xbox home screen a few times. I have also dealt with a few lags and freezes, which has been pretty annoying, but probably not much worse than in previous years. You should buy it for 1 month to test it out. And maybe even make a list of the content you'd wanna watch, before you subscribe. But before you buy a longer subscription, keep in the back of your mind, last holiday season they gave a code that got me a year of Fight Pass for $30. I couldn't pass that up! If I renew, it's 'cause I got another code like that, at the end of the year.
 
Plus, the UI was bad for a while. May be better now, but what you say above is a distinct negative about fightpass. You can't get ALL THE FIGHTS on that service. I bet you could get more combined, full fights on youtube than either fightpass or espn+.
 
It's very worth it. You can watch the fights at any time and they have entire events from many different organizations (WEC, PRIDE, LFA, etc.).
 
Having access to the entire UFC library is fantastic. Pretty much all PPVs are uploaded about a month after the fact.

However, the real benefit to having Fightpass is:

1) Being able to watch early prelims live; and
2) Being able to watch numerous other content live, including: DWCS, Road to UFC, and tons of other promotions.

In fact BFL 79 is on Fightpass live tonight. (Can't believe I didn't bet the house on Sezinando at +185).
 
Where else can you hear Gianni the Greek annoy the fuck out of you?
 
How do I get around the fight not being available in my region? VPN works sometimes
 
