UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

Will look at Blackshear via sub odds when they're out, think he can probably get it.



Yan Dec is probably the play, but McGhee seems tough, I like how aggressive he is and glad to see him getting a step up here. Yan is a world class fighter so he'll be tough to beat but I think this will be a war. I think Yan likely gets the better of exchanges but McGhee will land on him. If the odds for McGhee by decision are juicy enough I might take a small bite at it, perhaps look at a points spread instead though, he might take R1, Yan can be a bit of a slow starter and McGhee comes out aggressively quickly. I think it's likely a 29-28 type of fight.



Whittaker I think should take this, things get interesting if RDR can take him down and he is quite a big fella and obviously strong but it's rare you see someone ragdoll Whittaker, his TDD is generally elite (which makes Khamzats fight against him more impressive). I think if he can't get Whittaker down then Rob should piece him up on the feet, I just can't see him having anything for Rob standing.