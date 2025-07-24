  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder -Props/Parlays 12pm ET 7-26

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder -Props/Parlays 12pm ET 7-26. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


DEADLINE TO ENTER IS 10AM ET 7-26
 
Some interesting fights on this card....

Here's my 1st one, more to follow later today or tomorrow :

Doughie#1
Ricci +170
De Ridder +141
Krylov -185
9.02
 
