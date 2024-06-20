  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Props, Parlays and Tap? 12pm ET 6-22 (PFL+Bellator)

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Props, Parlays and Tap? 12pm ET 6-22 (PFL+Bellator). Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
AppliedScience said:
AS1_Khasan+Hamza
Khasan Magomedsharipov -900 (B)
Hamza Uddin -4000 (box)
.14


Starting it off by getting risky.



Yes to that.
Unless @helax's post above means I'm too late.
got you both in. have the PFL one posted in here before it closes on Friday @4:30pm ET. Bellator and UFC ones close early on Saturday
 
Too lazy to put in the work but Imma bet on all Muslims to win on this card.
Yes, I said it.
<{cum@me}>
 
Hey if I bet a dollar I can win 14 cents on @AppliedScience parlay.

Pleaae could sherbros recommend what I could buy with my 14 cents profits.

Thank you.
 
