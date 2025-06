Like Petroski here. Could be at risk of a KO because Edmen does carry power but feel like if he can avoid getting KOed the first round he can drown Edmen with his grappling and likely get a finish. Feel like it's an easy fight to cover too, probably be able to get Edmen R1 KO at +250/300.



Maybe Jourdain as an underdog, feel like he should be able to comfortably out strike Simon. Main concern is obviously the takedown threat, Ricky isn't an elite takedown artist and leaves enough opportunity for his opponents to get back up but I do worry consistent takedowns could probably see him losing a round or two if he spends enough time on his back fishing for sub attempts as I do think if it goes 15 minutes we'll see Jourdain on his back for a few minutes of the fight. His kickboxing should hopefully be enough to score rounds but the takedown threat is a big concern but as a decent underdog it's probably worth the risk.



I'm interested in Buckley by KO too depending on the odds. I don't think Usman will have much for him. Usman probably isn't as done as Colby but I think Buckley ends up breaking him down on the feet, landing cleanly often and will have enough about him to avoid the handful of takedowns that Usman will attempt, or be able to get back to his feet quite quickly if Usman does manage to get him down. Usman obviously has a lot more experience with 5 round fights compared to Buckley but I think where Usman is at age wise and some hard fights of late, I think if anyone starts to slow down here it'll be Usman and the extra rounds will just give Buckley longer to break Usman down. I don't think it'll be some big shot that puts Usman away, rather just hard rounds where Buckley is landing hard and consistently that chips away at Usman and eventually gets Buckley a TKO and then probably a fight or two away from a title shot.