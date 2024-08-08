UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 - Props and Parlays 5pm ET 8-10

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 - Props and Parlays 5pm ET 8-10. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Doughie#1
Zalaal wins ITD +210
Barlow/Veretennikov ends ITD -150
Grigoriou -209
6.64

Doughie#2
Rosa -175
Zalaal -350
Barlow wins ITD -105
Grigoriou -209
4.83
AS_Ortiz+helax
Vergil Ortiz -275 (box)
helax -101 (Tapology)
1.71
Doughie#3
Barlow by TKO/KO +110
Santos/Chandler goes the distance -280
Chris Gutierrez -524
Alencar/Luciano goes the distance -225
3.9

Nova1
Ortiz-Bohachuk - inside the distance -200
Gabriela Fundora to win -1587
Luis Alberto Lopez to win -450
Lindolfo Delgado to win via TKO or KO +163
4.13
 
Nova44 said:
Ortiz-Bohachuk - inside the distance
Gabriela Fundora to win
Luis Alberto Lopez to win
Lindolfo Delgado to win via TKO or KO
Added

Nova1
Ortiz-Bohachuk - inside the distance -200
Gabriela Fundora to win -1587
Luis Alberto Lopez to win -450
Lindolfo Delgado to win via TKO or KO +163

4.13
 
Doughie99 said:
one more from me for this mercifully short 10-fight card.....

Doughie#3
Barlow by TKO/KO +110
Santos/Chandler goes the distance -280
Chris Gutierrez -524
Alencar/Luciano goes the distance -225
3.9

ps..... Quang WHO??
Doughie99 said:
Morning Vcash Freaks.

Doughie#1
Zalaal wins ITD +210
Barlow/Veretennikov ends ITD -150
Grigoriou -209
6.64

Doughie#2
Rosa -175
Zalaal -350
Barlow wins ITD -105
Grigoriou -209
4.83

Odds as per fightodds.io yesterday.
added

AppliedScience said:
AS_Ortiz+helax
Vergil Ortiz -275 (box)
helax -101 (Tapology)
1.71


Good idea. Had thought someone can get it figured out and win for everyone 🤛

Make some profit and look cool.

added, might have to pick another random user for the card, will see by noon tomorrow. helax wins either way
 
