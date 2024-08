This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 - Props and Parlays 5pm ET 8-10 . Please add to the discussion here.To Make a Parlay:Use one of these sites https://fightodds.io/ orBet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for BoxingThen Go to: https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ orAlternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.Any request, I can find the odds for youZalaal wins ITD +210Barlow/Veretennikov ends ITD -150Grigoriou -209Rosa -175Zalaal -350Barlow wins ITD -105Grigoriou -209Vergil Ortiz -275 (box)helax -101 (Tapology)Barlow by TKO/KO +110Santos/Chandler goes the distance -280Chris Gutierrez -524Alencar/Luciano goes the distance -225Ortiz-Bohachuk - inside the distance -200Gabriela Fundora to win -1587Luis Alberto Lopez to win -450Lindolfo Delgado to win via TKO or KO +163