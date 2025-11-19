UFC UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker -Props/Parlays - 10AM ET 11-22

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker -Props/Parlays - 10AM ET 11-22. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


✅AS_Nurullo Aliev & A-R Yakhyaev & Bam Rodriguez
✔️Nurullo Aliev -250
✔️Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -769
✔️Jesse Bam Rodriguez -667 (box)
.82


AS_Aliev & Yakhyaev & Izagakhmaev & Mason & Rodriguez
Nurullo Aliev -250
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -769
⛔Saygid Izagakhmaev -300
Abdullah Mason -294 (box)
Jesse Bam Rodriguez -667 (box)
2.25
 
Arman KO +150
Belal dec +340
Parlay +1000

Oezdemir -225
Orolbai -250
Parlay +102

Bills(Thursday NFL) -285
Hermansson/Orolbai under 2.5 +135
Arman -500
Parlay +281
 
Ian Garry ML
Arman ML
-164
AppliedScience said:
AS_Nurullo Aliev & A-R Yakhyaev & Bam Rodriguez
Nurullo Aliev -250
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -769
Jesse Bam Rodriguez -667 (box)
.82


AS_Aliev & Yakhyaev & Izagakhmaev & Mason & Rodriguez
Nurullo Aliev -250
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -769
Saygid Izagakhmaev -300
Abdullah Mason -294 (box)
Jesse Bam Rodriguez -667 (box)
2.25
added
LeGiTeR said:
Arman KO +150
Belal dec +340
Parlay +1000

Oezdemir -225
Orolbai -250
Parlay +102

Bills(Thursday NFL) -285
Hermansson/Orolbai under 2.5 +135
Arman -500
Parlay +281
added all three, saved some vcash with the 3rd one
 
Jyo 1
Arman Tsarukyan -549
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev/Rafael Cerqueira -1115 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 2
Myktybek Orolbai -235
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -1200

Jyo 3
Volkan Oezdemir -275
Jack Hermansson/Myktybek Orolbai -450 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 4
Luke Riley -240
Belal Muhammad/IMG -950 Fight starts round 2


Jyo 5
Saygid Izagakhmaev -325
Nurullo Aliev -275


Jyo 6
Belal Muhammad +240
Kyoji Horiguchi/Tagir Ulanbekov -800 Fight starts round 2


Jyo 7
Kyoji Horiguchi +180
Belal Muhammad/IMG -950 Fight starts round 2


Jyo 8
Denzel Freeman -188
Arman Tsarukyan -549


Jyo 9
Freeman wins inside distance -130
Bogdan Grad/Luke Riley -146 Fight doesn't go to decision

BigFavs
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -1200
Arman Tsarukyan -549


JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev/Rafael Cerqueira -1115
Denzel Freeman/Marek Bujlo -549


JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Arman Tsarukyan/Dan Hooker -220
Alonzo Menifield/Volkan Oezdemir -175

LineMovement 1
Denzel Freeman -188
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -1200

LineMovement 2
Arman Tsarukyan -549
Alonzo Menifield +190

Expected Outcome
Tsarukyan wins inside distance -148
Yakhyaev wins inside distance -625

Expected Outcome 2
Aliev wins by decision -105
Garry wins by decision -110

Fight goes to decision
Belal Muhammad/IMG -275
Kyoji Horiguchi/Tagir Ulanbekov 225

Permanence
Luke Riley -240
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -1200

Geoguessr
Volkan Oezdemir -275
Myktybek Orolbai -210
Abdulrakhman Yakhyaev -1200
Asu Almabayev -190
Aleksandre Topuria -136
Ismail Naurdiev 137
Nurullo Aliev -275

USA
Waldo Cortes-Acosta -130
Denzel Freeman -188

USA 2
Belal Muhammad +240
Waldo Cortes-Acosta -130
Denzel Freeman -188

England
Luke Riley -240
Shem Rock +240

Kazakhstan
Asu Almabayev -190
Bekzat Almakhan +140

Russia
Arman Tsarukyan -549
Tagir Ulanbekov -200
Saygid Izagakhmaev -325
 
added
 
