  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park

Stat_Collector

Stat_Collector

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 11, 2008
Messages
6,253
Reaction score
4,617

www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Taira vs. Park | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, August 2, 2025 with 12 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

Screenshot 2025-07-28 224921.png

Screenshot 2025-07-28 225043.png

Screenshot 2025-07-28 225056.png

Screenshot 2025-07-28 225119.png


Main Event


  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Hyun Sung Park (odds not listed)


Co-Main & Main Card


  • Chris Duncan +175 vs. Mateusz Rębecki -210
  • Esteban Ribovics -285 vs. Elves Brener +230
  • Karol Rosa -170 vs. Nora Cornolle +140
  • Neil Magny +180 vs. Elizeu Zaleski -215
  • Danny Silva +345 vs. Kevin Vallejos -470


Prelims


  • Nick Klein -115 vs. Andrey Pulyaev -115
  • Rinya Nakamura -430 vs. Nathan Fletcher +325
  • Rodolfo Vieira -220 vs. Tresean Gore +180
  • Felipe Bunes +350 vs. Rafael Estevam -500
  • Piera Rodriguez -195 vs. Ketlen Souza +145
  • Austin Bashi (odds not listed) vs. John Yannis (odds not listed)

 
Last edited:
Thesnake101 said:
Magny's line seems crazy.
Click to expand...

I don't think that old man Elizeu should be such a favorite against anyone, but I struggle to find what Neil is good at really...

I really don't rate Cornolle much, but neither Rosa, and at that price I might consider Nora.
 
Stat_Collector said:
Ribivics' win on Zellhuber hasn't aged well.

I wonder how much he's being over valued against Brener.
Click to expand...
When I was looking at these odds the other day Brener kind of stood out to me. He hasn't looked that great his last couple fights but he's young and still improving. I feel like he's very much live to win this one.
 
Aurelian said:
When I was looking at these odds the other day Brener kind of stood out to me. He hasn't looked that great his last couple fights but he's young and still improving. I feel like he's very much live to win this one.
Click to expand...
yeah, to be fair i dont think Estaban beats Joel and Orolbai either.

It's a question who out dogs the other. I think it would be easy to handicap this one just because Ribovics is very durable and so is Brener. either one will win decision.
 
This is the third week in a row where I only have one bet a week before the event since it's a tough card to bet. I actually made two bets, but the Klein bet was kinda forced.
  • Nick Klein +100 $150 for $150
  • Parlay: Vallejos, Taira $468.84 for $300
See yall next Saturday <Moves>
 
I'm always drawn to Ribovics because you know he'll be there for the full 15 minutes. That's a guy you want to bet on, and it's a guy you want to bet on if their opponent is known for slowing down. Brener is no bum but I think he's quite limited. However, I was very confident in Ribovics against Nasrat...

Estevam and Vallejos should win but odds are pretty awful. Yea not the best card tbh.
 
Seems like Albazi vs Taira is rumored to be off.



Waldo Cortes-Acosta is talking about fighting next weekend, won't be surprised if UFC puts together him vs Derrick Lewis as a last minute main event.

 
Trupsi said:
I don't think that old man Elizeu should be such a favorite against anyone, but I struggle to find what Neil is good at really...

I really don't rate Cornolle much, but neither Rosa, and at that price I might consider Nora.
Click to expand...

I think Magny should be able to hang all over him for a patented Magny style win.
 
svmr_db said:
Seems like Albazi vs Taira is rumored to be off.



Waldo Cortes-Acosta is talking about fighting next weekend, won't be surprised if UFC puts together him vs Derrick Lewis as a last minute main event.

Click to expand...

Nuke the card at that point
 
i don't mind Rebecki vs Duncan as the main event



I think Neal decision is worth a crack but he's a risky bet after losing two round 1 ko losses. It would not surpirse me if Zaleski goes in there and levels Neal.
 
Last edited:
Stat_Collector said:
i don't mind Rebecki vs Duncan as the main event



I think Neal decision is worth a crack but he's a risky bet after losing two round 1 ko losses. It would not surpirse me if Zaleski goes in there and levels Neal.
Click to expand...

Magny’s chin doesn’t appear to be what it once was but dos Santos at this stage for damn sure ain’t Morales or Prates either.
 
StewDogg11 said:
Magny’s chin doesn’t appear to be what it once was but dos Santos at this stage for damn sure ain’t Morales or Prates either.
Click to expand...
it's not the most likely outcome but it could happen . Neil has been dropped by Max Griffen. Zaleski had a near finish on Rinat in round 3 after he threw a teep kick to the body. Zaleski has a few heavy strikes in his arsenal, an elbow, clinch knee, body strikes. I do overall think Magny is the value pick, decision prop seems viable.
 
svmr_db said:
Seems like Albazi vs Taira is rumored to be off.



Waldo Cortes-Acosta is talking about fighting next weekend, won't be surprised if UFC puts together him vs Derrick Lewis as a last minute main event.

Click to expand...

Waldo vs Taira would be a spectacle for sure
 
Stat_Collector said:
Ribivics' win on Zellhuber hasn't aged well.

I wonder how much he's being over valued against Brener.
Click to expand...
Could say the same for Brenner however. He Homer Simpson'd his way to a win over Guram, robbed Zubaira and then got a can crush against Kaynan. Ribovics also went to a pretty close split with Nasrat.

I think Esteban just outworks him on the feet for the whole fight. His cardio is pretty good and Elves doesn't seem to have the TD game to throw him off imo. Ribovics ML seems like a nice parlay piece here.
 
BigSteve said:
Styles make fights.
Click to expand...
Thesnake101 said:
Could say the same for Brenner however. He Homer Simpson'd his way to a win over Guram, robbed Zubaira and then got a can crush against Kaynan. Ribovics also went to a pretty close split with Nasrat.

I think Esteban just outworks him on the feet for the whole fight. His cardio is pretty good and Elves doesn't seem to have the TD game to throw him off imo. Ribovics ML seems like a nice parlay piece here.
Click to expand...
i dont think anyone can justify these lines to me . -285 is juiced . He wouldn't be that much of a favorite against Guram or Zabaira. Brener was 130+ against Joel Alvarez who i consider better than Ribovics. Brener was on a 5 fight winning streak before he got paired with two high level fighters. This fight takes place before those fights took place, and this line reads closer to pickem or 150+ odds.

Brener on tape has some power and has known to grapple. He's also pretty durable, he's less volume more counter striker. Yes Ribovics can look sharper with his boxing, but he's prone to getting dropped by short range elbows like he did with Zellhuber, Loik also stunned him with a counter hook, Brener is capable of that. I also think people are misreading Brener's cardio, he's looked gassy going to round 3 but he still clearly carries his power late.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stat_Collector
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
LordHellraiser
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,786
Messages
57,625,329
Members
175,778
Latest member
Rodrigues84mma

Share this page

Back
Top