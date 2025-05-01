UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo - Post your Tapology Card - 7pm ET 5-3

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
13,795
Reaction score
36,986
I will beat ChickWood in this contest just like I beat Rick James, and that’s not a prediction it’s a spoiler
123376-4694099.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Post your Tapology Card - 6pm ET 4-26
Replies
11
Views
296
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Post Your Tapology Card -6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
31
Views
887
BFoe
BFoe
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4:30pm ET 3-1
2
Replies
36
Views
792
Jackonfire
Jackonfire
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg-Tapology Contest-Post Your Tapology Card
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
KAZSoliloquy
KAZSoliloquy
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady *****Tapology Contest****Post your Tap
2
Replies
22
Views
601
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,795
Messages
57,245,615
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top