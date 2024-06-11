UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 4pm ET

Krixes said: Man, this card just got completely ruined imo.. It just hit me that Ikram wasn't fighting after the weight miss by Ulanbekov. Sadness consumed shortly afterwards... Click to expand...

Carli getting a win will brighten things upAnd who knows what will happen to Khamzat?Seems chronic health problems are breaking him down.Somewhat wish Ikram simply had continued with the easy assignment for this eventbutif it's no longer possible that Khamzat is a future champion,then it'd be great if Ikram fills that role.Had viewed Ikram as potential future champion anyway, although figured it'd take a while. Not unreasonable, as MW is so weak except for the top few.Now there is an easy way to find out if he is ready earlier than expected.