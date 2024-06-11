Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira - Props, Parlays and Tapology Contest 6-15 4pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.
To Make a Parlay:
Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing
Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.
Any request, I can find the odds for you
Easy Money
Ikram Aliskerov Wins -900
David Benavidez Wins -550
.31
iCarli
Ikram Aliskerov ITD -650
Carli Judice +205
2.52
Big Money?
David Benavidez Wins by TKO/KO or DQ -185
Gervonta Davis wins by TKO/KO or DQ -175
Tagir Ulanbekov/Josh Van FGTD +110
Josefine Knutsson wins -230
6.29
