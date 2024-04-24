UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Props and Parlays 4pm ET 4-27

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Props and Parlays 4pm ET 4-27. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you


NO Tapology Card Contest this week, next week is PPV


Doughie#1
Nicolau - 175
Medic - 275
Souza - 309
1.84

Doughie#2
Guskov ITD + 175
Pearce - 156
3.51
Doughie#3
Figlak - 150
Llontop - 373
Petrovic ITD - 200
Nicolau - 173
Souza - 300
5.67
 
Jyo 1
Ivana Petrovic -500
Alex Perez/Matheus Nicolau -650 Fight starts round 2
0.38

Jyo 2
James Llontop -400
Austen Lane/Jhonata Diniz -800 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.41

Jyo 3
Ketlen Souza -330
Bogdan Guskov/Ryan Spann 1000 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.43

Jyo 4
Victor Henry -420
Ariane Lipski/ Karine Silva -260 Fight starts round 2
0.71

Jyo 5
Ivana Petrovic wins inside distance -165
Bogdan Guskov/Ryan Spann 1000 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.77

Jyo 6
Tim Means +250
Ryan Spann -175
4.5

Jyo 7
James Llontop wins inside distance -150
Tim Means/Uros Medic -225 Fight doesn't go to decision
1.41

Jyo 8
Ivana Petrovic -500
James Llontop -400
Bogdan Guskov/Ryan Spann 1000 Fight doesn't go to decision
Austen Lane/Jhonata Diniz -800 Fight doesn't go to decision
Alex Perez/Matheus Nicolau -650 Fight starts round 2
1.14

BigFavs
Ivana Petrovic -500
Victor Henry -420
James Llontop -400
Ketlen Souza -330
1.42

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Bogdan Guskov/Ryan Spann -1000
Austen Lane/Jhonata Diniz -800
0.24

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Ivana Petrovic/Na Liang -330
James Llontop/Chris Padilla -235
0.86

JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Tim Means/Uros Medic -225
Chris Padilla/James Llontop -225
1.09

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Alex Perez/Matheus Nicolau -650
Ariane Lipski/ Karine Silva -260
0.6

LineMovement
Caio Machado -112
Uros Medic -300

Expected Outcome
Spann wins inside distance -150
Diniz wins inside distance -225
1.41

Expected Outcome 2
Petrovic wins inside distance -165
Medic wins inside distance -150
1.68

Brazl
Ketlen Souza -330
Jhonata Diniz -250
Matheus Nicolau -175
Caio Machado -115
4.36
 
yall-got-anymore-of-them-parlays.jpg

Q. Am I missing something with Terrill in BKFC? He is the dog but 2 people picking him....
just asking.
 
