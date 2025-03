Here's some things to think about before putting Joe Pyfer -500 in a parlay because he looks like free money in this fight:



1. This event is in Mexico City with the highest elevation of any UFC event location.

2. Kelvin has more striking output.

3. Kelvin has better foot movement.

4. Pyfer is more stationary and excels when he fights guys who stand in front of him.

5. Pyfer won't be able to take Kelvin down, so he'll need to land a big punch to hurt Kelvin when he's coming in and then try to TKO someone who's never been knocked out.

6. Kelvin is a Spanish speaking Mexican against a white guy on a UFC Mexico card in a fight that will likely go to a decision.

7. I think Pyfer will lose R3 due to the output and movement from Kelvin that's combined with Pyfer missing with most of his big punches because he'll need to chase after his target.

8. Kelvin is Pyfer's best opponent to date.

9. If this fight is most likely going to a decision, would you want to pay -500 on someone who will be dealing with the aforementioned disadvantages? You're either waiting for a Pyfer decision prop or betting Kelvin +400 or Kelvin decision at better odds.