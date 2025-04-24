UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-26

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
13,663
Reaction score
36,635
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-26. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.
 
Jyo 1
Randy Brown -275
David Onama -188
Da'mon Blackshear -470

Jyo 2
Ikram Aliskerov -485
Anthony Smith/Zhang Mingyang -549 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 3
Michel Pereira -138
Jaqueline Amorim -750

Jyo 4
Jimmy Flick +150
Gauge Young +175

Jyo 5
Zhang Mingyang -420
Andre Muniz/Ikram Aliskerov 435 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 6
Carlos Prates +130
Jimmy Flick/Matt Schnell -385 Fight doesn't go to decision

BigFavs
Jaqueline Amorim -750
Ikram Aliskerov -485
Da'mon Blackshear -470
Zhang Mingyang -420

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Anthony Smith/Zhang Mingyang -549
Andre Muniz/Ikram Aliskerov 435

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Jaqueline Amorim/Polyana Viana -370
Jimmy Flick/Matt Schnell -385

JustBleed 3
Fight doesn't go to decision
Abus Magomedov/Michel Pereira -215
Carlos Prates/Ian Machado Garry -210

LineMovement 1
Jaqueline Amorim -750
Joselyne Edwards -270

LineMovement 2
Da'mon Blackshear -470
Randy Brown -275

Expected Outcome
Amorim wins inside distance -225
Edwards wins by decision -165

Expected Outcome 2
Mingyang wins inside distance -280
Aliskerov wins inside distance -250

Expected Outcome 3
Schnell wins inside distance -115
Elder wins by decision +105

Permanence
Mingyang wins inside distance -280
Aliskerov wins inside distance -250
Amorim wins inside distance -225

USA
Da'mon Blackshear -470
David Onama -198
Malcolm Wellmaker -120

Brazil
Michel Pereira -138
Carlos Prates +130

Russia
Ikram Aliskerov -485
Abus Magomedov +125
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates - Props/Parlays 11-9 4pm ET
Replies
13
Views
688
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi - Props/Parlays 5pm ET 11-2
Replies
13
Views
810
KDR by RNC
KDR by RNC
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady - Props/Parlays -1pm ET 3-22
Replies
18
Views
467
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Props/Parlays 6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
22
Views
905
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues props/parlays 4pm ET 2-15
Replies
15
Views
467
HeffDoesWant
HeffDoesWant

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,222
Messages
57,213,159
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top