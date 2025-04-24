UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Post your Tapology Card - 6pm ET 4-26

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
13,681
Reaction score
36,656
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Post your Tapology Card - 6pm ET 4-26. Please add to the discussion here.


Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against Tapology user "Chickwood"

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it is raised to 3 million next week.


123603-4828532.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Post Your Tapology Card -6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
31
Views
873
BFoe
BFoe
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 66: 4.26 11:59pm ET Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates
Replies
2
Views
27
Krixes
Krixes
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN 66: 4.26 11:59pm ET Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
20
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Almabayev ****Tapology Contest**** 4:30pm ET 3-1
2
Replies
36
Views
783
Jackonfire
Jackonfire
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg-Tapology Contest-Post Your Tapology Card
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
KAZSoliloquy
KAZSoliloquy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,265
Messages
57,215,754
Members
175,588
Latest member
MateusNardello

Share this page

Back
Top