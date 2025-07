I've got Curtis and Chidi in a parlay (PSG to win to Nil and Bayern BTTS which both won, Dulatov and Yan in the card after this + Whittaker the week after that



Chidi I think is the better more technical striker and despite Matthew's size, probably the more powerful too. Matthews for the last several years has mostly abandoned his wrestling and happy to just mainly focus on throwing big punches . In what I expect to mostly be a stand up affair for most of the fight I'll happily take the more accomplished kickboxer with a 7 inch reach advantage. Most of Matthew's best work on the feet involves him getting in close range and throwing hooks/uppercuts/over hands. Chidi can probably keep himself from being stuck against the fence with nowhere to go, fight long and piece up a plodding Matthews with leg/body kicks, jabs and straights.



Curtis finally dropping down to 170 which is a move I think he should have made several years ago really as he is a bit small for MW and although did well there, his limit seemed to be around top 15/20. Feel like it's a bit of a step down in quality for him (I like Griffin too). Unless the weight cut is horrible he should be able to avoid the several takedown attempts that come his way (Curtis had pretty good TDD at 185) and his boxing should be a lot crisper than Griffins. I think he pieces Griffin up here, maybe even gets a KO - Max does have a decent chin but Chris did have some power at 185 so if he retains that dropping down in weight his superior boxing should at worst see him through to a decision, if not just put Max out.



Garcia fight should be interesting. Feel like Kattar is probably a loss away from either retiring or getting cut. Garcia has looked great for a while now, very aggressive and carries a lot of power for the weight class. Calvin seems to be regressing, Aljo he was just massively out grappled by but Zalal dominated him in the feet. Calvin usually throws and lands quite a lot but he had next to nothing for Zalal, he's 37 now and will probably have a speed disadvantage here. He's got a great chin but he's been in some wars and now at the twilight of his career against a heavy hitter. If the KO odds for Garcia are decent I'll probably bite. It'll be interesting to see what Garcia is like if he can't get Kattar out of there early like he has everyone else. Will he remain aggressive and throwing at a high clip or will he go more measured and cautious? I like Kattar but hoping Garcia wins this, it's a deserved step up and a dominant win I'd be excited to see him start to get some fringe too 10 fighters to see how far he can go.