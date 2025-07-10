UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-12

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-12. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.

Doughie#1
Bonfim by sub +145
Teixeira -250
Petrino ITD -400
3.29
AS_Dauev+Bonfim
Ibragim Dauev -155 (ONE Fight Night 33, Friday ~ 9 PM ET)
Gabriel Bonfim -350
1.12
 
I hereby nominate @Dillydilly for some kinda of award or recognition at least for his continual tireless work on Sportsbook threads and events. It's a fuckton of work and he is to be applauded for keeping it all rolling along , and also @helax does a load too with Sportsbook threads and events.

Just wanna say that.
 
Real talk. Making threads sucks. I couldnt imagine having to redo these. @Dillydilly a goat
 
AS_Dauev+Bonfim
✅ Ibragim Dauev -155 (ONE Fight Night 33, Friday ~ 9 PM ET)
Gabriel Bonfim -350
1.12

UPDATE



"the" instead of "a" :
Even from the initial reports, it doesn't sound like Gervonta's situation is at Jon Jones-level
but the UFC might still be interested should he ever tire of dealing with boxing promotions 😏

delete-boxsc-tankkkkkkkkit-2025-07-11.png
 
Added
 
