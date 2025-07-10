UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira -****Post Your Tap Card **** 6pm ET 7-12

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
14,648
Reaction score
39,335
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira -****Post Your Tap Card **** 6pm ET 7-12. Please add to the discussion here.



Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against Tapology user "AkhmaStockton209"

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it is raised to 3 million next week.
 
126523-4988554.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Post Your Tapology Card -6pm ET 4-5
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
BFoe
BFoe
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Machado Garry vs. Prates - Post your Tapology Card - 6pm ET 4-26
Replies
11
Views
420
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales ***Post Your Tap Card ***4pm ET 5-17
Replies
14
Views
877
helax
helax
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber ***Post Your Tap Card ***6:30pm ET 5-31
Replies
16
Views
409
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira Props/Parlays 6pm ET 7-12
Replies
10
Views
175
Dude Incredible
Dude Incredible

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,673
Messages
57,547,426
Members
175,748
Latest member
mauricio6711

Share this page

Back
Top